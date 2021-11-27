Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Winston Motley

Age: 57.

Description: 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 700 block of South 17th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1988 of second-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint. Convicted in 2001 of voyeurism in King County for following a coworker into the bathroom and watching her use the facilities. Convicted in 2003 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: Motley has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476.

Mark A. Davis

Age: 55.

Description: 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Registered as transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1995 of attempted indecent liberties with forcible compulsion in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 32-year-old woman.

Sex offender treatment: Davis has not participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call Pierce County Sheriff Department Sgt. Liz Morris at 253-798-2924.