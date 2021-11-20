Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Mark A. Davis

Age: 55.

Description: 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 700 block of South 14th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1995 of attempted indecent liberties with forcible compulsion in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 32-year-old woman.

Sex offender treatment: Davis has not participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476.

John Eugene Kurtz

Age: 34.

Description: 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 12800 block of True Lane Southwest, Lakewood.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2005 of first-degree rape of a child and second-degree rape of a child in Pierce County for sexually assaulting two boys aged 11-12 and 7-8 on numerous occasions. Kurtz allegedly threatened to harm the victims if they told someone about the abuse or didn’t cooperate.

Sex offender treatment: Kurtz participated in a sex offender treatment program while incarcerated but was suspended due to his poor behavior and resistance to treatment.

For more information: Call Pierce County Sheriff Department Sgt. Liz Morris at 253-798-2924.

Harley Severin Richards

Age: 45.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: Registered as transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1991 of first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping as a 14-year-old for abducting a woman at gunpoint and then, with help from his 18-year-old brother, robbing her and raping her. Convicted in 2006 of attempted failure to register as a sex offender and convicted in 2015 of failure to register as a sex offender.

Story continues

Sex offender treatment: Records do not say whether Richards has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s Sgt. Liz Morris at 253-798-2924.

Turner Lee Calloway

Age: 57.

Description: 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 100 block of 166th Street East in Spanaway.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1992 of child molestation in Jackson County, Mississippi. Records do not include any details of the incident. Convicted in 1999 of second-degree assault with sexual motivation for duping a woman into getting into his car, then taking her back to his residence where he sexually assaulted her. He has also been convicted of burglary, attempted false imprisonment, fourth-degree assault, attempted breaking and entering and robbery.

Sex offender treatment: Calloway was determined to be non-amenable to the sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s Sgt. Liz Morris at 253-798-2924.