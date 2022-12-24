Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Jordan Rockwell

Age: 32.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 1900 block of Milwaukee Way, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2006 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Thurston County for making inappropriate comments to a 5-year-old girl. Convicted in 2016 and 2021 of second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in Thurston County.

Sex offender treatment: Records do not state whether Rockwell has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Alfred S. Christenot

Age: 65.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Registered address: 1300 block of South Cushman Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1993 of first-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: Christenot has not participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.