Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Dustin Hulbert

Age: 45.

Description: 6-foot-4 and 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Registered address: 1700 block of East 64th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2002 of attempted aggravated sexual assault and attempted aggravated burglary in Salt Lake County, Utah, for forcing his way into an unknown woman’s apartment and trying to sexually assault her at knifepoint.

Sex offender treatment: It’s unknown if Hulbert has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476.

Nicholas Wagner

Age: 42.

Description: 5-foot-6 and 202 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Registered address: 1700 block of East 64th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1992 of first-degree child rape in Thurston County for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl. Convicted in 1994 of first-degree child molestation and first-degree rape of a child in Thurston County for sexually assaulting two boys, ages 9 and 11, on multiple occasions between 1994 and 1995. Convicted in 2020 of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation in Thurston County for sexually assaulting a female in 2019. Convicted in 2021 of second-degree assault and indecent liberties in Thurston County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl between 2018 and 2021.

Sex offender treatment: It’s unknown if Wagner has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476.

William A. Manus

Age: 54.

Description: 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 100 block of East 50th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1991 of third-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. Convicted in 1996 of second-degree attempted rape for sexually assaulting a woman.

Sex offender treatment: Manus has not participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476.

Todd R. Smelser

Age: 56.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 222 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Registered address: 100 block of East 50th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1988 of first-degree attempted statutory rape in King County for sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl. Convicted in 1996 of second-degree child rape in King County for sexually assaulting a girl over a five-year period starting when she was 9 years old. Convicted in 2015 of attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor in King County for trying to have sexual contact with someone who he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: Smelser participated in a sex offender treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476.