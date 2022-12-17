Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Mark David Mattson

Age: 64.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Registered address: 1400 block of East 31st Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1979 of public indecency in Island County for exposing himself to three unknown females at an elementary school. Convicted in 1980 of two counts of indecent exposure in California for exposing himself to two young women at Stanford University. He also exposed himself to two girls, ages 6 and 7, in the same neighborhood, records say. Convicted in 1985 of first-degree statutory rape in King County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after luring her into the laundry room of her apartment building. Convicted in 2000 of indecent liberties with forcible compulsion in King County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: Mattson has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Dustin W. Lawrence

Age: 41.

Description: 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Registered address: 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2003 of first-degree child molestation in Kitsap County for sexually assaulting a young girl on several occasions over the course of a week.

Sex offender treatment: Lawrence participated in a sex offender treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.