Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Robert Allen Greenwood

Age: 37.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 24700 block of 78th Avenue East, Graham.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1999 of indecent exposure in Thurston County for exposing himself to two strangers. Pleaded guilty in 2001 to indecent exposure in Thurston County for exposing himself to a woman at a department store. Greenman was charged with first-degree rape of a child in Lewis County in 2000 and second-degree rape in Thurston County in 2002. In both cases, charges were dismissed when he was found incompetent to stand trial.

Sex offender treatment: Greenman has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call Pierce County Sheriff Department Sgt. Liz Morris at 253-798-2924.

Lance B. Kleinman

Age: 64.

Description: 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 19200 block of 86th Avenue East, Spanaway.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1974 of first-degree assault and second-degree assault in two separate cases. Kleinman attempted to abduct and rape two 14-year-old girls, both of whom were able to escape before he could sexually assault them. Convicted in 1977 of third-degree assault for attacking a 15-year-old girl while she was walking near a school. Convicted in 1980 of two counts of first-degree rape while armed with a weapon in King County for forcing a 19-year-old woman into his vehicle and driving her to two locations where he sexually assaulted her.

Sex offender treatment: Records do not say whether Kleinman has participated in a sex offender treatment program .

Story continues

For more information: Call Pierce County Sheriff Department Sgt. Liz Morris at 253-798-2924.

Samuel Wallace McArthur

Age: 32.

Description: 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: Registered as transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2011 of two counts of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting two girls, 6 and 8. Convicted in 2015 of third-degree assault with sexual motivation in Lewis County for sexually assaulting a girl between the ages of 7 and 9 who was a relative.

Sex offender treatment: McArthur participated in a sex offender treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County Sheriff Department Sgt. Liz Morris at 253-798-2924.

Samuel Dupree Sparks

Age: 37.

Description: 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Registered as transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1997 of indecent exposure in Pierce County for exposing himself to two 13-year-old classmates. Convicted in 1999 of indecent exposure in Yakima County for masturbating in front of two female staff members at a residential facility where he was living. Convicted in 2000 of first-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation and indecent liberties in Yakima County for kidnapping and attempting to rape a 27-year-old woman.

Sex offender treatment: Sparks has not participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call Pierce County Sheriff Department Sgt. Liz Morris at 253-798-2924.