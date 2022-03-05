Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

James R. LaBaum

Age: 35.

Description: 6 feet and 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 24700 block of 78th Avenue East, Graham.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1999 of indecent liberties with forcible compulsion and unlawful imprisonment in Cowlitz County for sexually assaulting a classmate who uses a wheelchair on three different occasions. Convicted in 2001 of first-degree child molestation and first-degree attempted child rape for trying to have sex with a 7-year-old familial girl.

Sex offender treatment: Records do not state whether LaBaum has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call Pierce County Sheriff’s Department at 253-798-7530.

Leland A. James

Age: 28.

Description: 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: 5800 block of North 33rd Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2007 of indecent liberties in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old familial girl. Convicted in 2008 of first-degree child molestation in King County for sexually assaulting a familial boy between the ages of 7 to 9 over a two-year period. Convicted in 2013 of attempted communication with a minor for immoral purposes and communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for contacting boys, ages 13 and 14, through social media for sexual purposes.

Sex offender treatment: James was terminated from a sex offender treatment program during his most recent incarceration.

For more information: Call Tacoma Police Department detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476 or Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Robert Fred Elliott

Age: 47.

Description: 6 feet and 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Registered as transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2013 of felony harassment and indecent exposure in Pierce County for masturbating on a public bus in the presence of several female passengers. Convicted in 2015 of indecent exposure in Pierce County for masturbating in a restaurant in the presence of a 26-year-old female employee. Convicted in 2017 of indecent exposure in Pierce County for masturbating in a public building in front of an adult woman. Convicted in 2018 of indecent exposure in Pierce County for masturbating while staring at a 46-year-old woman through her patio door. Convicted in 2019 of indecent exposure with sexual motivation in Pierce County for exposing himself and masturbating in front of a 26-year-old female stranger at the Tacoma Art Museum.

Sex offender treatment: Records do not state whether Elliott has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call Pierce County Sheriff’s Department at 253-798-7530.

James Lee Walters

Age: 56.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 28200 block of 76th Avenue East, Graham.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2008 of first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with forcible compulsion in Washington state for abducting a 12-year-old girl he knew. He grabbed the girl after she got off a school bus and took her into nearby woods, where he touched her face and bottom before leaving.

Sex offender treatment: Records do not state whether Walters has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call Pierce County Sheriff’s Department at 253-798-7530.