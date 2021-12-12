Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

William Alan Highcock

Age: 48.

Description: 5-foot-8 and 270 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: Registered as transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1990 of first-degree child molestation and first-degree attempted child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting two boys, ages 5 and 7. Convicted in 1993 of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: Highcock has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call Pierce County Sheriff Department Sgt. Liz Morris at 253-798-2924.

Matthew Milton Turner

Age: 34.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Registered as transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of first-degree rape of a child in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in the back yard of her residence.

Sex offender treatment: Turner started but did not complete a sex offender treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County Sheriff Department Sgt. Liz Morris at 253-798-2924.