Sex offender to be released into Chippewa County

May 1—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy is set to be released from prison later this month.

Jay E. Fasbender Sr., 47, was convicted in June 2020 in Chippewa County Court of two counts of third-degree sexual assault. He was originally charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. The victim was 13 and 14 years old at the time of the assault. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Fasbender to serve a three-year prison sentence along with four years of extended supervision. He also cannot have any contact with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told authorities in 2018 that Fasbender sexually assaulted him at Fasbender's home on two separate occasions, between Sept. 1 2014, and Sept. 1, 2015. In each case, Fasbender sexually touched the boy.

Fasbender also was convicted in 1995 of sex with a child age 16 or older, and in 1997, convicted of three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes announced Monday that Fasbender is set to be released May 23 and will be considered homeless. He lived at 13 W. Birch St. in Chippewa Falls prior to being convicted. Fasbender's criminal history "places him in a classification level that reflects the potential to re-offend."

"Due to Mr. Fasbender's convictions originating in Chippewa County, he will be placed on electronic monitoring inside of Chippewa County," Hakes wrote in a press release. "Weekly meetings will take place regarding his residential status."

Fasbender will still be monitored by the Department of Corrections through May 5, 2027, and will be subject to GPS monitoring. He also is required to register with the DOC as a sex offender program for life. He is not to have any unsupervised contact with minors, and he cannot use illegal drugs, and comply with standard sex offender rules.

If anyone sees Fasbender breaking terms of his release, they should contact the sheriff's department at 715-726-7701.