Sex offender to be released in Chippewa County

Oct. 7—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Bloomer resident who was convicted of break-ins and sexual assault of a child is set to be released from prison and will be returning to the Chippewa County area, according to Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.

Gerald R. Obernberger, 28, formerly of 1411 York St. in Bloomer, will be considered homeless upon his release Oct. 19, Kowalczyk said. Between multiple convictions, he served eight years in prison.

In March 2013, Obernberger was convicted in Chippewa County Court of several break-ins, and Judge James Isaacson ordered him to serve four years in prison and four years of extended supervision. Obernberger then pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual assault of a child in Trempealeau County Court and was given two additional years of prison, consecutive to the term for the break-ins. He also served two years in prison on a child sex assault where he was originally given an imposed-and-stayed sentence.

Kowalczyk said the Department of Corrections has determined Obernberger is a Level III sex offender, which requires notification of the public of his release.

Conditions of his release will prohibit Obernberger from any unsupervised contact with minors and no contact with his victims and not to consume drugs. He is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers. He also must comply with standard sex offender rules, GPS monitoring and face-to-face contact with law enforcement requirement. He also will be a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration program.

Obernberger admitted to multiple thefts in spring 2012 from storage sheds at Hillcrest Elementary and Chippewa Falls High School. Two weed trimmers were missing, and a gas line was cut on a lawnmower. A floor buffer was taken, and he drilled holes in vehicle gas tanks to remove fuel.

Obernberger also broke into the Wissota Express Mart gas station on March 25, 2012. A surveillance camera showed a man swinging a baseball bat at the door until it broke. Obernberger entered the gas station and took cigarettes valued between $600 and $900. Police collected DNA samples left at the scene from a door and a cigarette butt.

In November 2011, Obernberger was ordered to serve 140 days in jail after he pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court to theft of an ATV from a garage in the town of Lafayette. He also was found guilty of having sex with a 15-year-old girl at his home in July 2010. The girl told authorities she initially agreed to the sexual contact but then asked him repeatedly to stop.

Prior to the sex assault case, in May 2010, he was caught exchanging Concerta and hydrocodone pills with another student at Chippewa Falls High School, and he pleaded guilty to possessing an illegally obtained prescription and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A copy of the criminal complaint on his Trempealeau County sex offense conviction was unavailable Thursday.

If the public is aware Obernberger is in violation concerning his restrictions, people are asked to call iaw enforcement immediately, either the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department at 715-726-7700, the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections at 715-738-3208 or dial 911.