Sex offender released from prison, to live in rural Bloomer

Mar. 25—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 37-year-old man convicted of two separate sexual assaults was released from prison last week and will be living in rural Bloomer, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department.

Barry J. Zurn was convicted of third-degree sexual assault and OWI-6th offense in March 2018 in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Zurn to serve 2 1/2 years in prison and 3 1/2 years of extended supervision, and that he must register as a sex offender.

Zurn will live in a home at 13886 235th Ave., said Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk. While it has a Bloomer address, the house is almost straight east of New Auburn, near the Chippewa Moraine State Recreational Area.

The state's Department of Corrections has determined a Level III notification was required, informing the public of his release.

Zurn was convicted of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old Chippewa Falls woman on April 4, 2017. The woman said she didn't know Zurn. She had received a text message from someone she knew, telling her to pick up Zurn at the trail head of the O'Neill Creek Flowage in the town of Cleveland, west of Cornell. She didn't know the messages were actually coming from Zurn.

Once in the car, Zurn pushed his hands into her pants and sexually assaulted her, according to court records. When interviewed, Zurn admitted to the sexual contact without her consent. Zurn lived at 21240 Highway AA in Bloomer at the time of his arrest.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell requested the prison sentence because Zurn also had been convicted of third-degree sexual assault in 2002.

Zurn is described as 6'4" tall, 220 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He will remain under supervision by the Department of Corrections until July 2026. Conditions of his release prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors, the victims of his cases, and he cannot consume drugs. He is also restricted from being on the property of any school, parks, or daycare centers. He must comply with standard sex offender rules, including face-to-face contact with law enforcement.

Anyone who observes Zurn violating terms of his release should contact law enforcement immediately: The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department at 715-726-7700, the Department of Corrections at 715-738-3208 or simply dial 911.