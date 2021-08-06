Sex offender to relocated to downtown area Saturday

Aug. 6—JANESVILLE — A convicted sex offender will move to Janesville's downtown area on Saturday, Aug. 8, the Janesville Police Department announced Friday.

Richard A. Isabell, 61, will relocate to 418 Harding St., Apt. B, according to the police department news release.

Isabell was convicted of first-degree sexual assault in 1988 and in 1991 of first-degree sexual assault of a child. He is a lifetime registrant on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry and is required to be on GPS tracking while living in Wisconsin, according to the release.

For more information, contact the state Division of Community Corrections at 608-758-6075 or visit offender.doc.state.wi.us/public.