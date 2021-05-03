Sex offender relocates in Jamestown

The Jamestown Sun, N.D.
·1 min read

May 3—A high-risk convicted sex offender has changed his address in Jamestown, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Michael Philip Kruk, 28, resides at 1009 12th Ave. SE. He does not own a vehicle.

Kruk is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 468 pounds, with brown eyes and red hair.

Kruk was assigned a high-risk assessment by the North D a k o t a Risk Level Committee, Office of the Attorney General.

Kruk was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 2003 in McHenry County Juvenile Court. Authorities said he inappropriately touched a boy, did not progress in treatment and was sent to a residential treatment center. He received two years in the Division of Juvenile Services.

Kruk was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 2005 in Bottineau County Juvenile Court. Authorities said Kruk forced a 10-year-old child he was babysitting to engage in a sexual act and had inappropriately touched another minor at a residential treatment center. He was sentenced to one year in the Division of Juvenile Services.

Kruk is not wanted by police and is serving the sentence imposed by the court. Printed handouts of Kruk's photo and demographics are available at the Jamestown Police Department.

More information on registered offenders is available at www.sexoffender.nd.gov.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Sex criminals, drug offenders, fraudsters and arsonists all serving on police forces

    Police forces are knowingly allowing dozens of people with criminal records for offences including fraud, arson, serious violence, drug offences and even sex crimes to become police officers, The Telegraph can disclose. The Metropolitan Police recruited a man as a special constable last year despite him having a pre-existing criminal record for indecently exposing himself to a female. The revelation that the Met is letting sex offenders join its ranks is the latest problem for the UK’s largest police force, after one of its serving officers was charged over the killing of marketing executive Sarah Everard in March. Wayne Couzens, a firearms-trained officer with the Met, is awaiting trial on charges of kidnap and murder. The disclosure relating to a new recruit having a past as a sex offender prompted calls for the rules on police recruiting to be reviewed. Harriet Wistrich, a leading advocate for justice for women, said that employing a known sex offender as a police officer was “hugely concerning”. “I think sex offences are really disturbing,’ she said. “There should be a bar on accepting convictions for sex offences.” Multiple Met recruits have criminal records Within the past three years, the Met also took on new recruits with records for actual bodily harm (ABH), multiple possession of the class A drug cocaine, drunk and disorderly, and assault. All the recruits, including the sex offender, are still serving with the force. The disclosures, made in response to a freedom of information request from this newspaper, were echoed by those from other police forces, with a dozen constabularies revealing 78 officers – including special constables – with criminal records for serious offences. Since 2018, Avon and Somerset Police has employed four officers with prior convictions or cautions for theft, one with a criminal record of fraud and another with a history of arson and criminal damage. Leicestershire Police admitted that over the same period it has recruited seven new officers with criminal records for offences including distributing indecent photographs – for which the officer received a youth caution – sending an obscene or offensive message and causing public fear or alarm. All the officers were given cautions or fixed penalty notices at the time of their offences. In Surrey, there are 30 serving officers ranging in rank from constable to detective superintendent with criminal convictions or cautions. Their offences range from possession of an offensive weapon and carrying a blade, to assault, ABH and affray. Their convictions date from as far back as 1983 to as recently as last year. Twenty-one officers had committed offences prior to joining the force. Conviction for exposure may not be a bar to joining force The Authorised Professional Practice on Vetting, issued earlier this year by the College of Policing, which advises UK forces on good practice, states that any candidate who has been a registered sex offender should never be allowed to become a police officer. Nor should any offender who received a custodial sentence, even if they committed their crime as a juvenile. However, someone convicted of exposure, which replaced the offence of indecent exposure in 2003, could escape being made to sign the Sex Offenders Register if they had been only cautioned. The APP guidance also states that: “Particular care should be taken where an individual has been convicted of (or cautioned for) offences of dishonesty, corrupt practice or violence. “Although the rebuttable presumption is that these should lead to rejection, there will be cases where this may be disproportionate in the circumstances. For instance, where the offence was committed as a juvenile, it was not serious and the individual has demonstrated a commitment to help individuals or communities in the subsequent years.” Prior to the current advice to forces, the Home Office issued guidance that applicants to the police with convictions for serious violence, dishonesty, indecency or possession of class A drugs should be rejected unless there were “exceptionally compelling circumstances”. Call for review of recruiting rules Ms Wistrich, a solicitor who runs the Centre for Women’s Justice and represented women deceived into relationships by undercover police officers, called for the guidance to be reviewed in the light of the disclosures, singling out the Metropolitan Police’s recruitment last year of a convicted sex offender as a special constable.

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Instagram mother charged after falsely accusing Latino couple of trying to snatch her kids

    ‘There absolutely need to be consequences for attention-seeking “influencers” that make up drama for likes and views on social media,’ says family member of accused couple

  • Trump appears on Mar-a-Lago bandstand to complain about election and reveal he is moving to New Jersey resort

    Former president insinuates that similar recounts could occur in other states he lost

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

    Maine Republican voted to convict former president in second trial

  • US has thrown away almost 130,000 doses of the Covid vaccine

    The pharmacies wasted more doses than the states, US territories, and federal agencies combined

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay

  • Democrats have raised more in Biden’s first 100 days than in either Obama’s or Trump’s

    DNC reveals it has brought in $15.4m during Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office

  • Yahoo sold again in new bid to revive its fortunes

    The internet trailblazer is sold as part of a $5bn deal that includes another pioneer, AOL.

  • US concerned over removal of top Salvadorean judges

    The ouster in El Salvador of five top judges and the attorney general boosts the president's power.

  • McDavid scores, Smith has 29 saves as Oilers beat Flames 4-1

    Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Ethan Bear, Josh Archibald and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers, who finished with a 6-4 record against the Flames. Leon Draisaitl assisted on all four goals and Mike Smith made 29 saves for his 18th win.

  • Procession held for Delmar police officer killed in line of duty

    A procession was held Sunday for a Delaware police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Officers gave a final salute to Heacook's 22 years of service as the procession began around 2 p.m. at Shock Trauma in Baltimore for Delmar, Delaware, police Cpl. Keith Heacook. The police escort, which was comprised of officers from Delaware and Maryland, took Heacook through the streets of Baltimore and interstates before returning to the Delmar community in which he served.

  • DeSantis signs order ending all local COVID-19 restrictions in Florida

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday signed an executive order to end all local emergency orders relating to COVID-19, effectively halting enforcement of restrictions across the state, the Miami Herald reports. Why it matters: DeSantis argued that continuing to mandate restrictions would undermine confidence in the vaccines, which he stressed are effective and have been administered to much of the state's elderly population.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: New coronavirus infections are falling across most of the country and 38% of the adult U.S. population is fully vaccinated, though health experts caution that variants could still threaten to reverse the country's progress.Florida, which became one of the world's epicenters for the virus in July, has fully vaccinated 37.3% of its population.About one in 609 residents in the state have died from the virus, compared to a national rate closer to one in 569 people, per the Orlando Sentinel. What they're saying: DeSantis accused governors of seizing power during the pandemic through executive orders meant to enforce social distancing and stay-at-home orders. "Now in the state of Florida, we worked very hard, particularly since this summer, to jettison those types of policies and we focused on lifting people up. We wanted people going back to work, we wanted our kids to be in school, we thought that that was very important," he said. The other side: Rick Kriseman, the mayor of St. Petersburg, tweeted, "To be clear, cities like St. Pete, Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Miami Beach, saved Florida and the governor's behind throughout this pandemic. Can you imagine if each city had been led by Ron DeSantis? How many lives would have been lost? What would our economy look like today?"Go deeper: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bans coronavirus "vaccine passports"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Will Smith praised for Instagram post declaring, ‘I’m in the worst shape of my life’

    “You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want,” wrote one fan.

  • Washington Post Fact-Checker Gives Up on Recording Biden’s Lies

    Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week we have President Biden’s mistruths during his first address to a joint session of Congress, Democrats’ racist attacks on Senator Tim Scott, and USA Today’s stealth edits on Stacey Abrams’s behalf. As we noted in our first edition, the Washington Post and other outlets incessantly fact-checked Donald Trump’s presidency. Now, the Post says it will give up on cataloguing Biden’s lies after his first 100 days in office. Here's the Biden database — which we do not plan to extend beyond 100 days. I have learned my lesson. https://t.co/qK42PRlnrS — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 27, 2021 As NR’s staff pointed out, Biden’s first congressional speech on Wednesday — which received the lowest TV viewership in 28 years — included more than a few falsehoods. The president called out Senate Republicans for stalling progress on gun control, saying lax gun laws have led to “daily bloodshed.” He argued that the expiration of the assault-weapons bans “in the early 2000s” caused an increase in violence. However, gun violence continued to decline even after the ban expired in 2004. Even while the ban was in effect, the country was not free of shootings, as NR’s Jim Geraghty noted, the Columbine High School massacre, the Long Island Rail Road shooting, and the Atlanta day-trading shooting all occurred while the ban was in effect. In his speech, the president also touted his infrastructure and families plans, which he said he plans to fund by taxing corporate America and the wealthiest 1 percent. He claimed that he “will not impose any tax increase on anyone making less than $400k.” But, as it turns out, “anyone” is a deceptive claim — as White House press secretary Jen Psaki has explained, the $400,000 threshold refers to households, not individuals. Biden also claimed that Medicare could save “hundreds of billions of dollars” by negotiating drug prices, though the Congressional Budget Office has said that “providing broad negotiating authority by itself would likely have a negligible effect on federal spending.” Biden just claimed that Medicare could save “hundreds of billions of dollars” by negotiating drug prices. CBO has concluded “providing broad negotiating authority by itself would likely have a negligible effect on federal spending.” https://t.co/4SBSAIMhAS — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) April 29, 2021 The president said, “We kept our commitment — Democrats and Republicans — of sending $1,400 rescue checks to 85 percent of American households.” However, the American Rescue Plan, which delivered the checks, was hardly a bipartisan effort, with Democrats using budget reconciliation to pass the measure without any Republican support. Biden also made some dubious claims about the economy, saying he had inherited the “worst economic crisis since the Great Depression” and created “more jobs in the first 100 days than any president on record.” Philip Klein noted that last spring the unemployment rate reached an abysmal 13.3 percent when the pandemic first hit, but by the time Biden took office in January 2021 it had been cut to 6.3 percent, a lower figure than was seen during the first five years of the Obama-Biden administration. The real GDP had also already been on the rise after a severe decrease in last year’s second quarter. On the second point, the Associated Press notes that hiring has accelerated “as vaccinations have picked up, states and cities ease business restrictions, and Americans have started to venture out more.” While the $1.9 trillion COVID response package approved in March certainly helped, the economy would be on the rise in any case given the low benchmark set by last year’s severe COVID contraction. * * * After Biden finished delivering his at-times misleading address, Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) gave the GOP rebuttal. Scott, the only African-American Republican in the Senate, said in his speech that “America is not a racist country,” causing progressives to lose their minds. (Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler continues to defend his much-maligned dive into Scott’s family history, based on a recent NPR appearance). On Saturday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross accused Scott of being “thirsty for white approval” and said that the senator is one of few black Americans who could be characterized as “sleepy, slow-witted sufferers of Stockholm Syndrome.” She said he sounded like a “stone fool” in saying the country is not racist and said if he had ever been a slave, he would have been among those who “Harriet Tubman left behind.” Meanwhile, a Democratic official in Texas is facing calls to resign after calling Scott an “oreo,” a slur that refers to a black person who is seen as “having adopted the attitudes, values and behavior thought to be characteristic of middle-class white society, often at the expense of his or her own heritage,” according to Dictionary.com. .@TiffanyDCross gives *her* rebuttal to Senator Tim Scott's comments on race in America. #CrossConnection pic.twitter.com/B8Sx3tSjYn — The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross (@CrossConnection) May 1, 2021 Yet the Democratic double standard was on full display Thursday when Vice President Kamala Harris suffered virtually no blowback for agreeing with Scott that America is not a “racist country.” “Well, first of all, no, I don’t think America is a racist country, but we also do have to speak the truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today,” said Harris, the United States’ first black and first Indian American vice president. The Headline Fail of the Week NBC News is back: “In bitterly divided election in Southlake, Texas, opponents of anti-racism education win big.” Ah, yes, the “bitterly divided election” which saw one side win “every race by about 70 percent to 30 percent.” Media Misses USA Today is under fire for allowing Democrat Stacey Abrams to substantially edit a voting-rights op-ed after its publication in order to downplay her support for boycotts. On April 6, she removed a line from the op-ed, which was originally published on March 31, saying “she can’t argue” with those who would boycott Georgia businesses, and instead wrote: “Rather than accept responsibility for their craven actions, Republican leaders blame me and others who have championed voting rights (and actually read the bill).” In the updated version, Abrams writes that “boycotts invariably cost jobs,” and that “instead of a boycott, I strongly urge other events and productions to do business in Georgia and speak out against our law and similar proposals in other states.” An editor’s note alerting readers to the changes wasn’t added for over two weeks, on April 22, reports NR’s Ryan Mills.

  • Police search for missing Buffalo State College student

    Saniyya Dennis, 19, was last seen leaving her dorm room at the SUNY Buffalo State College more than a week ago on April 24, authorities said.

  • Florida governor suspends all local COVID emergency mandates

    "I think that's the evidence-based thing to do," DeSantis said.

  • Asian woman walking in Manhattan bashed with hammer by stranger demanding victim remove mask

    NEW YORK – An Asian woman walking in Midtown Manhattan was bashed in the head with a hammer by a stranger demanding the victim remove her mask, police said Monday. The NYPD is investigating the attack as a possible hate crime, the latest in a string of bias-fueled attacks against Asian victims in New York City. The 31-year-old victim was walking on W. 42nd St. she was accosted by a woman near ...

  • What the Texas Congress vote really says about Donald Trump and the Republican Party

    Some thought it might reveal a split in the state GOP or an opening for Democrats. They were wrong.