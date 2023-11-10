Sex offender seeks new trial, blames juror interference

Nov. 10—WILKES-BARRE — Facing more than a decade in state prison and lifetime registration of his address as a sex offender upon being convicted by a Luzerne County jury of raping a young girl, Anthony Chase Johnson is seeking a new trial due to juror interference.

Johnson, 31, through his attorney, Frank T. McCabe II, filed a motion for "extraordinary relief" alleging a juror was known to him and the victim.

A jury convicted Johnson of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, indecent exposure and corruption of minors following a two day trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on June 28.

Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny charged Johnson in September 2021, after a woman reported Johnson repeatedly raped her for more than a year in the early 2010s while living in the same house in Union Township. Johnson is not related to the woman.

Johnson was initially scheduled to be sentenced this week but Sklarosky postponed the hearing and instead, scheduled a motions hearing for Nov. 30.

In a letter reportedly written by Johnson from the county correctional facility on Oct. 5, he wrote his trial was "a miscarriage of justice in that the jury forewoman was known to me ... and was known by the alleged victim and her family."

In his motion for extraordinary relief, McCabe indicated a private investigator he assigned uncovered a juror had a friendly relationship with at least one prosecution witness and uncovered social media communications from the juror to the witness.

McCabe wrote in his motion a potential act of juror misconduct warrants a mistrial as the jury verdict of June 28 was biased.