Sex offender sent back to prison

Aug. 2—NEW ULM — A Level 3 sex offender from Brown County will spend at least 17 more years in prison after he was convicted of a third sexual assault.

Travis John Stancer, 45, of New Ulm, was ordered back to prison Monday after Brown County District Judge Robert Docherty found him guilty of criminal sexual conduct in March.

A now teenage girl accused Stancer of raping her multiple times when she was between 5 and 7 years old in New Ulm, according to court documents.

Stancer opted to be tried by a judge instead of a jury. Docherty found the child's testimony credible.

Docherty sentenced Stancer to 30 years in prison. In Minnesota, inmates are typically released after serving two-thirds of their sentence. Stancer also was given credit for over three years already spent incarcerated. So he likely will be in prison through April 2038.

The time already served includes nearly two years in prison following 2019 convictions for criminal sexual conduct and incest. Stancer repeatedly sexually assaulted a young woman when he lived in Hanska, those charges said. The woman conceived a child.

Stancer also was convicted of criminal sexual conduct involving a teenage child in 2000 in Renville County, for which he initially was sentenced to probation and later served some jail time for a probation violation.

Stancer knew all of his victims. He has been classified as a Level 3 sex offender.

He briefly resided again in New Ulm under intensive supervised release after his first prison term while the trial in the latest case was on hold due to the pandemic.

Upon release from his second prison term, Stancer will be on probation for the rest of his life.