Sex offender sent to prison for failing to register for 2020 conviction

COLDWATER — A 42-year-old former Quincy man will serve prison time for failing to register as a sex offender.

Travis Leon Howard-Kinsey received no credit for time spent in the Branch County Jail after his arrest in July for failing to register as a sex offender, Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady ruled Monday.

O’Grady imposed prison sentences of 17 months to four years for failure to register and a concurrent sentence of 16 months to two years for not complying with reporting duties. Howard-Kinsey pleaded no contest.

Public defender Matt Glazer argued that the judge should give Howard-Kinsey five months of jail credit on the new case despite being incarcerated on a probation violation warrant.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien said Howard-Kinsey was jailed for the probation violation and not the new charge, so he deserved no credit.

The judge did give him credit for 621 days served since March 2020 on the probation violations and original sentence.

In March 2020, Howard Kinsey pleaded no contest to charges of attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

In the plea bargain, life felonies were dismissed. Howard-Kinsey served a year in jail followed by five years probation.

During the probation, Howard-Kinsey continually failed to comply, never obtaining mental health evaluation or sex offender treatment.

Howard-Kinsey absconded from supervision in February.

Since October 2022, Michigan State Police said he did not make any attempt to update his address or complete sex offender registration.

The Michigan Department of Corrections can now release Howard-Kinsey on the original charge with his credits. Still, MDOC will hold him for at least 17 months with consecutive new charges and no credit.

In Early 2020, Travis Howard-Kinsey waived extradition from Carlisle, Kentucky, to return to Branch County after an 18-year-old girl said he sexually assaulted her in 2014 when the girl was 12 years old.

