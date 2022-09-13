Sex offender sent to prison for registration violation

Sep. 13—A convicted sex offender who picked up three registration violation counts last year pleaded guilty Monday to one of the counts and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Urban J. Danley, 39, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a single violation in a deal dismissing a second count he was facing in Jasper County and calling for the prison term.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea and assessed Danley the prison term. The defendant, who is variously listed on court records as being homeless and from Baxter Springs, Kansas, still faces a third registration violation charge in Newton County Circuit Court.

Danley was convicted in 2003 in Oklahoma of lewd molestation of a child.

Joplin police contacted him Aug. 7 when he was reported to have been illegally sitting on a concrete barrier separating lanes of traffic on 32nd Street. He was charged with a registration violation when an officer learned that he had been staying in Joplin for more than a week without registering with the local sheriff's office as required of sex offenders by state law.