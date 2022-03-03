Sex offender sent to prison for repeated registration violations

Mar. 3—A Jasper County judge sent a 73-year-old Joplin man to prison this week for repeated violations of the state's sex offender registration laws.

James N. Billings pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of failure to register as a sex offender in a plea agreement calling for a six-year sentence.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea agreement and assessed Billings the agreed-upon length of term and ordered that it run concurrently with a two-year suspended sentence that he was assessed in 2021 for a violation of the sex offender registration law in July 2020. The probation granted on that prior violation has been revoked.

Billings was convicted in 1985 in Oklahoma of lewd or indecent acts with a child and is required by Missouri law to register as a sex offender with the sheriff's office in the county in which he resides.

His most recent conviction for failure to register pertains to a detective's discovery in July 2021 that Billings was not living at the address on Byers Avenue in Joplin that he had listed with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office after being granted probation on the prior violation.