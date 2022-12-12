Sex offender sentenced in federal gun case

Dec. 12—ASHLAND — A convicted sex offender said to have raped a female at knifepoint in 1996 will serve five years in prison on a federal gun conviction.

U.S. District Court Judge David Bunning sentenced 51-year-old James Arthur, of no fixed address, on Monday in the Eastern District Court of Kentucky.

Arthur was arrested in June 2020 after Lawrence County (Kentucky) deputies found him in possession of a 9mm Hi-Point pistol while serving a warrant for violating the terms of his supervised release in a federal case out of West Virginia.

Defense attorney Richard Hughes said Arthur's conduct could be attributed to substance abuse.

"We've heard it and seen it a thousand times," Hughes said. "My client has realized he's wasted a good portion of his life and he feels bad about leaving his mother behind, who takes care of his brother."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Roth requested the top end of the sentencing guidelines, stating that not all of Arthur's crimes could be attributed to substance abuse.

"If you look at his criminal history, he raped a woman at knifepoint, he punched and kicked his mother, he's committed strangulation," Roth said. "His history is replete with extremely concerning crimes."

Prior to pronouncing the sentence, Bunning said he hopes if Arthur gets his addiction issues under control, he could stay out of trouble. But the judge wasn't going to hold his breath about it.

"Frankly, until you do that, you'll be before me again," Bunning said. "I'm not optimistic about you moving forward."

