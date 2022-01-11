Sex offender sentenced for sending photos to minor

Jan. 11—EBENSBURG — A registered sex offender was sentenced to up to 23 months in prison for sending nude photos to underage girls, according to police.

Shane Austin Musselman, 24, entered a guilty plea to unlawful contact with a minor in September and was sentenced to 9 to 23 months in prison and up to 24 months of probation by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry in Cambria County Court on Tuesday.

Musselman's attorney, Joseph Sutton, said that during the incident, Musselman had no physical contact with any individuals and that one or more images were sent through the Snapchat app.

Police said that at the time of the incident, they were investigating Musselman and another individual for allegedly sending a 14-year-old girl nude photos. It was discovered that Musselman had sent a second minor female photos and attempted to pick her up while she was babysitting.

Kiniry ordered Musselman to complete outpatient sex-offender treatment until deemed not necessary as a term of Musselman's probation.

Musselman was previously required to comply with Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act registration requirements for 25 years following his release from prison in 2020 on another charge. Due to this incident being Musselman's second Megan's Law offense, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Musselman was on probation on two counts of indecent assault after a 2016 incident in which he'd been accused of raping a woman at a Moxham house on Feb. 11, 2016. At the time of the incident, Johnstown police said Musselman admitted to the rape in a text message to the woman, but denied it in a police interview.

Musselman had initially been convicted by a Cambria County jury in February 2017 of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault and was sentenced later that year by Judge David J. Tulowitzki to four to 10 years in state prison.

Musselman filed a petition in November 2019 for relief under Pennsylvania's Post-Conviction Relief Act and, in February 2020 , had his conviction reversed and was granted a new trial. He then entered guilty pleas on Aug. 3 to the two counts of indecent assault for which he was sentenced to 2 1/2 to five years in the state prison system and five years on state probation with automatic parole after 2 1/2 years in November 2020.