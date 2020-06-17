Sex offender shoves 92-year-old woman to ground in New York

A convicted New York sex offender has been arrested after shoving a 92-year-old woman to the ground.

In a New York Police Department (NYPD) video uploaded on Monday night, the Manhattan woman can be seen walking down Third Avenue before she is shoved, and knocks her head.

Another pedestrian soon phoned 911 and the woman, Geraldine, was taken to hospital where she recovered.

The man police believe carried out the unprovoked attack, 31-year-old Rashid Brimmage, was arrested on Tuesday morning.

“I thought a brick hit me or something hit me on the left side of my head, and I went right down and hit my head against the hydrant,” Geraldine told The New York Post. “Blood was coming out, not spurting blood, but blood was dripping.”

“When they helped me up, I said ‘what happened’ because I didn’t even know what happened. It was completely out of the blue,” Geraldine, who did not want to give her last name, also told News 4.

The 92-year-old Manhattan resident had been walking to a Duane Reade store when Brimmage allegedly shoved her on Friday.

Geraldine now says she cannot walk alone in the place she has lived for more than 50 years.

“Mostly I’m shaken. My head still hurts where it was bleeding, where I hit the hydrant — or where he hit me, I don’t know,” she told The Post. “Mainly it’s psychological — just the fear of going out on the street.”

“This damned guy put me in a state where I’m fearful to walk the streets alone. So my super’s trying to find somebody who will walk me to a park nearby or to the supermarket, that kind of thing. So that’s the problem,” Geraldine said.

Brimmage is believed to have been arrested about 100 times prior to Tuesday’s arrest, local reports have said.

At the same time, authorities were said to have noticed that Brimmage was the alleged attacker when surveillance video was released on Monday night.

“I’m so happy he was arrested. Boy, he should stay in jail and think about what he did. Try to change, and try to make himself better,” Geraldine said to News 4.

Brimmage has been arrested three times since February, for alleged assaults, whilst he was convicted of sex offences in 2014.

