Sex offender taken into custody for entering CMS elementary school, district says

Two times in the last two weeks, a sex offender came onto the campus of an east Charlotte elementary school, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said.

Both incidents happened at Winterfield Elementary School.

The first was on May 31. Authorities have not released many details, but a police report said the suspect did not have approval to be on campus and was taken into custody.

ALSO READ: Unloaded gun found in student’s backpack at Harding HS, CMS says

Then on Tuesday, police arrested another sex offender on the same campus. This time, CMS officials said the suspect was “immediately flagged by the Lobby Guard system as they were checking in.” Authorities said the suspect was also taken into custody.

“The layers of added security that CMS has implemented at schools to protect students and staff worked,” the district said. “All students and staff at the school remained safe.”

No other details have been released at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Lancaster County schools to implement safety upgrades)