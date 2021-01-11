A sex offender tricked cheerleading officials by having a relative register her gym. Then, she got away with it again.

Marisa Kwiatkowski and Tricia L. Nadolny, USA TODAY

In October, the governing body of competitive cheerleading banned a program owned by a former sex offender, saying the gym could not participate in any of its sanctioned competitions.

Yet members of that Ohio gym, Empire All Stars, performed in a cheer competition in December and registered for another competition this weekend in Indianapolis. The program is still listed in the U.S. All Star Federation’s (USASF) club directory.

The lapse underscores gaps in USASF’s child protection policies — weaknesses exposed by an ongoing USA TODAY investigation — and highlights the organization’s haphazard response to the crisis unfolding in its sport. In July, the organization had banned or suspended just 16 people, a number that has swelled to more than 150 since USA TODAY began its reporting. USASF banned Empire Cheer and Dance, the first ban of its kind, after USA TODAY detailed owner Mishelle Robinson’s criminal record.

The program has since successfully reapplied for USASF membership under the name Empire All Stars — a slight variation of its original name. The gym is still located in the same small Ohio town and has the same website and Facebook page. Robinson’s son is registered as the owner with USASF, according to records obtained by USA TODAY.

Help USA TODAY investigate cheerleading: If you are a parent, athlete, coach or gym owner, share your story

‘A huge slap in the face’: Frustrations grow over cheerleading’s mishandled sexual misconduct cases

In a statement, USASF told USA TODAY that it suspended the program last week pending an investigation. It declined to answer questions about why it allowed the gym to regain membership.

“Athlete protection is our top priority and we will take all steps possible to prevent anyone from circumventing our membership policies,” USASF said in a statement.

USA TODAY reported in September that Robinson planned to put her son Austin in charge of the gym’s cheer program, while she focused on its dance program. She was banned by USASF in October but remains involved in the business. Robinson’s cellphone is listed on the gym’s website, and she posts the schedule — both cheerleading and dance classes — on her Facebook page nearly every day.

This is the second time that one of Robinson’s family members has been listed with USASF as owner of the gym.

Robinson opened Empire in 2015, after being convicted in 2006 of sexual battery of a high school boy whom she coached. The 44-year-old previously told USA TODAY that she put her sister’s name on the USASF paperwork because she knew she couldn’t pass a background check.

“My sister is actually the registered owner with USASF,” she said in August. “Which we share a lot of it anyway, so no big deal.”

Robinson and her sister, Christina Williams, did not respond to requests for comment for this article. Austin Robinson declined comment.

Williams was also banned by USASF in October but, like her sister, is still connected to the gym. In a Jan. 7 email notifying event producers that Empire All Stars had been suspended, USASF Vice President of Events and Corporate Alliances Steve Peterson said Williams was the gym’s registration contact.

Williams also submitted a video of an Empire cheer team, the Bombshells, into the 2020 World Spirit Federation All Star Cheer and Dance Virtual Championship in December, according to Varsity’s website.

The Bombshells had been scheduled to perform in another Varsity competition, JAMfest, in Indianapolis this weekend, according to a preliminary schedule of events obtained by USA TODAY.

Varsity, the industry’s largest producer of cheer competitions, told USA TODAY it has protections in place to keep programs banned by USASF from participating in its competitions. The company — which has deep ties to USASF and controls a permanent majority of the organization’s board seats — said it allowed Empire All Stars to register for both competitions because Empire is a USASF member.

“However, our internal review has found that Empire All Stars is tangentially associated with Empire Cheer and Dance and Varsity Spirit has made the independent decision to ban the gym from attending future Varsity Spirit events,” said Jackie Kennedy, the company’s vice president of marketing and communications.

Kimberly Archie, founder of the National Cheer Safety Foundation, expressed frustration with both Varsity and USASF that Robinson’s program still competed despite being banned.

“It's obvious that you're just trying to pull the wool over people's eyes. And that's not OK,” she said. “People who have been banned shouldn't be allowed to just substitute in a family member and continue on with business as usual.”

Marisa Kwiatkowski and Tricia L. Nadolny are reporters on USA TODAY’s national investigative team. Marisa can be reached at mkwiatko@usatoday.com, @ByMarisaK or by phone, Signal or WhatsApp at (317) 207-2855. Tricia can be reached tnadolny@usatoday.com or @TriciaNadolny.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sexual misconduct in cheer: How a gym competed after being banned

