Sex offender waives hearing on registration violation

Oct. 22—A convicted sex offender living in Joplin waived a hearing Thursday on a registration law violation and was ordered to stand trial.

James N. Billings, 72, waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of failure to register as a sex offender. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set Billings' initial appearance in a trial division for Dec. 1.

Billings was convicted in 1985 in Oklahoma of lewd or indecent proposals to a child and is required to register as a sex offender with the sheriff's office in any county in which he resides in Missouri.

A probable-cause affidavit states that he updated his registration with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department on July 5, listing an address on Byers Avenue in Joplin.

The affidavit states that a detective attempting July 6 to verify that Billings indeed lived there was unable to locate him at the address or reach him by phone and later learned from the landlord of the apartment that Billings had moved out after an arrest in June on a separate registration violation and had not come back.