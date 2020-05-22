His sex partner wouldn’t delete their explicit photos. It was a deadly debate, police say

A Florida man is behind bars after deputies say he killed his sex partner over explicit photos.

Benjamin Paige was arrested Wednesday on second-degree murder and a firearm possession charge. The 22-year-old is being held in a Lee County jail on $2 million bond, according to court documents.

Witnesses told Lee County sheriff’s detectives that the victim, Terrance Brown, exited his Lehigh Acres home on Sunday to meet an acquaintance. The associate, later identified as Paige, then shot him numerous times, deputies say.

Investigators later discovered the two became sexually involved after meeting one another on social media for about a week before the killing. Paige had recently grown furious at Brown for refusing to delete “sexually explicit images between the two,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

Detectives, with help from several law enforcement agencies, quickly located Paige in Charlotte County where they took him into custody.

Paige has a recent history of illegal activity.

Corrections records show he served a little more than 42 months in state prison for a weapons charge. Three months after being released in January, he was also charged with loitering and felony drug possession, according to an arrest report. Those charges were later dropped.