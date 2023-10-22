Sex sells - if it didn't, we wouldn't need models to sell underwear

As a curvy woman myself, of course I would like to champion curvy women in adverts for lingerie. But like most people, I prefer the appearance of thin models. This does not mean I think non-thin women cannot be beautiful, sexy, gorgeous and all the rest, or that women should tie themselves in knots to be thin. But when it comes to the very specific business of being a clothes-horse, I do not think wobbles and bulges do the trick – if they did, I’d be selling lingerie to myself.

So I had to laugh at yet another misfired attempt at corporate virtue-signalling. Victoria’s Secret, home of the super-skinny fleet of supermodels called Angels, has found that since putting jiggly models in its ads, sales have plummeted.

It was always going to be preposterous that one of the world’s most legendary sex-pot businesses hawking its wares off the bodies of unrealistically thin women decided it had every right to jump on the feminist bandwagon and become “the world’s leading advocate for women” – step aside, UN Women, Victoria’s Secret is here! It even desperately tried tricks like replacing its catwalk shows with poetry reading by Naomi Campbell to be more “inclusive”.

“Despite everyone’s best endeavours and some really, really good initiatives [...] it’s not been enough to carry the day,” concluded Martin Waters, the CEO. Any woman could have told him that before he spent millions on an “inclusivity” campaign.

Because “inclusivity” is many things – but sexy it is not. Personally, I think the plummeting sales might be to do with the fact that if you are indeed more than a Size 10, Vicky’s Secret has little that will look good on you, let alone fit. I’ve done battle with its straps and catches and lacy bits and have often ended up looking despairingly in the changing room mirror, wishing I hadn’t bothered as I put my M&S undergarments back on.

