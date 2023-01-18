After sex sting arrests, authorities urge parents to closely monitor kids' online activity

1
Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
·2 min read

CHARLOTTE − Authorities released the names of four men caught in a sex crimes sting late last year in Delta Township and urged parents to closely monitor their children's online activities to keep them safe from sexual predators.

"You've got to be involved, and it's happening everywhere," Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a joint news conference with Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich Wednesday afternoon in Charlotte.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich, left, speaks about a sex crimes sting operation that led to the arrests of four men in Eaton County in a Delta Township motel in November and December. The department partnered with Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson's operation GHOST (Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team) team, which targets child sexual abusers and human traffickers.
Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich, left, speaks about a sex crimes sting operation that led to the arrests of four men in Eaton County in a Delta Township motel in November and December. The department partnered with Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson's operation GHOST (Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team) team, which targets child sexual abusers and human traffickers.

"Parents need to monitor their children," Reich said. "We've got to take that extra step (to protect them)."

Swanson founded the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) in 2018 to catch online "predators" who try to arrange sexual encounters with underage people. The unit has partnered with police agencies in 43 counties and seven states, resulting in 180 suspects arrested, Swanson said.

In the Eaton County operation, conducted on Nov. 17 and Dec. 8, the four suspects chatted over the internet with an undercover officer posing as an underage person and showed up at an unnamed motel to engage in sexual activity, police allege. It was unclear why officials waited until this week to announce the arrests.

Jerry Jabbar Fullilove, 42, of Jackson, and Decinces Ryan Martin, 35, of Lansing, were charged in December.

Fullilove is charged with engaging a minor for prostitution purposes and accosting a child for immoral purposes. Martin is charged with using a computer to commit a crime and attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person, age 13 to 15. Both have since waived their right to a preliminary examination and were bound over for trial, court records indicate.

Gregory Malcom Stewart, 50, and Craig Scott Jackson, 26, both of Lansing, were charged in November.

Stewart was charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes and waived his right to a preliminary examination. Jackson is charged with using a computer to commit a crime and attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person, age 13 to 15. He is still awaiting a hearing to determine whether he should stand trial on the charges.

Attorneys for all four men could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

The four men separately arranged to meet an underage person for sexual purposes, officials said.

The Genesee County GHOST unit offers online courses for police agencies who want to target sexual predators. Swanson and Reich described the strategy as "proactive."

The GHOST unit has been involved in about 70 cases, and each time, investigators chatted with many dozens of people online, even though not all of the would-be assaulters followed through with an actual meet, Swanson said.

"Across our nation, our state, and, yes, here in (Eaton) County, human sexual predators and human traffickers are preying upon our children, our teenagers and other vulnerable persons," Reich said. "We are proactively seeking out these criminal predators and arresting them before they can do harm to our children."

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

Genessee County Sheriff Chris Swanson speaks about a sex crimes sting operation that led to the arrests of four men in Eaton County after they attempted to meet up with an underage minor in a Delta Township motel in November and December.
Genessee County Sheriff Chris Swanson speaks about a sex crimes sting operation that led to the arrests of four men in Eaton County after they attempted to meet up with an underage minor in a Delta Township motel in November and December.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police urge parents to monitor kids' online activity after sex string arrests

Recommended Stories

  • Equestrian coach sent sexual photos to student, CA cops say. There may be more victims

    He is also accused of requesting photos from the student, officials said.

  • Prosecutors weigh options in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

    A Santa Fe district attorney will announce Thursday whether charges will be brought in the fatal 2021 film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal of the Western “Rust.” Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said a decision will be announced Thursday morning in a statement and on social media, without public appearances by prosecutors. “The announcement will be a solemn occasion, made in a manner keeping with the office’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the judicial process and respecting the victim’s family,” said Heather Brewer, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office.

  • Former Clemson football quarterback Taisun Phommachanh on the move again

    Former Clemson football quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, who transferred to Georgia Tech after three years, will head to UMass.

  • Todd, Julie Chrisley report to prison after reality TV couple found guilty on federal bank fraud, tax evasion

    Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley each reported to separate prisons after being denied bail while an appeal was pending in their federal fraud case.

  • Americans can sponsor refugees directly under program launching this week -sources

    Groups of Americans will be able to directly sponsor refugees for resettlement in the United States under a new program launching on Thursday, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, a step that could bolster admissions and reduce government costs. Under the pilot program, which will be called the Welcome Corps, groups of at least five people will be expected to raise a minimum of $2,275 per refugee assigned to them by the government, one of the people said. The sponsor groups will also be required to pass background checks and create a support plan.

  • New York City starts providing free abortion pills

    Providing free medication abortion is part of Mayor Eric Adams' new agenda to promote women's health.

  • Parents outraged after Kentucky student who wrote a 'kill list' allowed back on campus

    Angry parents criticized school officials at a school board meeting in Kentucky after a student accused of writing a “kill list” was permitted to return to campus.

  • 'The Price of Glee' Biggest Revelations About Lea Michele, Cory Monteith and More

    'The Price of Glee' details drama on and off set of 'Glee.' The three-part docuseries shares revelations about Lea Michele's alleged behavior, as well as the struggles the late Cory Monteith suffered ahead of his death. The documentary features interviews with former crew and production members of the musical-comedy, many of whom opened up about their experiences with the cast, including Mark Salling, who died by suicide in 2018. ‘The Price of Glee’ is streaming now on discovery+.

  • Two juveniles took car with 4-year-old inside, then crashed it during chase, CMPD says

    The child was found uninjured at the crash site, CMPD says.

  • Wes Moore Inaugurated As Maryland Governor As The Crowd, Celebrities And Social Media Erupt In Celebration

    On Wednesday, Wes Moore was inaugurated at Governor of Maryland.

  • United Airlines CEO warns travelers more disruptions ahead

    The CEO of United Airlines said Wednesday that other airlines won’t be able to handle all the flights they plan to operate this year, leading to more disruptions for travelers. Scott Kirby said airlines that operate as if this is still 2019, before the pandemic, are bound to struggle. “The system simply can’t handle the volume today, much less the anticipated growth,” Kirby said.

  • EU drug regulator has not seen signal of possible Pfizer COVID shot stroke link

    The European Union's drug regulator has not identified any safety signals in the region related to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot, the agency said on Wednesday. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said that a safety monitoring system had flagged that the shot could possibly be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data.

  • Jury hears Musk told 'lies' that cost Tesla investors millions

    A lawyer for angry Tesla investors told a California courtroom on Wednesday that CEO Elon Musk "lied" about having funding in place to take the company private, costing his clients millions of dollars."And his lies cost regular people like Glen Littleton to lose millions and millions of dollars," Porritt added in opening remarks.

  • Homelessness surges across the country. But Biden is sticking with same failed strategy.

    The Biden administration's plan is grounded in a failed experiment that has contributed to the spike in homelessness in the United States.

  • Two years later, Missouri man charged in Capitol riot, accused of assaulting officer

    Kyler Bard turned directly to an officer, and as he yelled “Let’s push,” he shoved the officer, identified in the charging document as “Officer M.G.”

  • Bitzlato Founder Arrested, US Department of Justice Says

    The U.S. Justice Department and Treasury Department have targeted Bitzlato Limited, a Hong Kong-registered cryptocurrency exchange, with accusations of money laundering. According to the Department of Justice, Bitzlato founder Anatoly Legkodymov was arrested in Miami and is slated to be arraigned in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

  • Track coach gave minors alcohol and recorded their sexual activity, PA officials say

    “He violated that trust when he exploited minors and put them at risk.”

  • Most Japan firms heed PM Kishida's call to raise wages this year: Reuters Poll

    More than half of Japanese companies are planning to raise wages this year, according to a Reuters monthly poll, meeting a key request from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to help workers cope with surging consumer prices. Kishida's administration has repeatedly urged companies to make maximum efforts to lift employee pay, which has failed to keep up with the fastest inflation in 40 years. Ahead of spring "shunto" labour negotiations, managers at 24% of the companies polled said they planned on across-the-board bumps in base salary along with regularly scheduled wage increases.

  • Oregon school board drops ban on gay pride and other symbols

    A school district in Oregon has quietly rescinded its ban on educators displaying symbols of the Black Lives Matter movement or gay pride, following a court settlement with a teachers' union. Newberg, Ore., a town of about 25,000 residents nestled in Oregon's wine country, had became an unlikely focal point for the national battle over schooling between the left and right. In 2021, the board banned school staff from displaying Black Lives Matter and gay pride symbols, then expanded the ban to all political or controversial signs after being advised the first rule wouldn’t survive a legal challenge.

  • A family's fight for change after accused killer freed before trial

    Only on 2: the family of a South Chicago Heights woman wants to see change in the criminal justice system, after the man charged in their loved one's murder was released from jail for now, because his case wasn't brought to trial within the required six-month time period.