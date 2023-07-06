This sex toy company uses ChatGPT to whisper sweet, customizable fantasies at you

It was only a question of time, I suppose, before someone made a generative AI that can whisper sweet, sweet obscenities at you. Lovense - perhaps best known for its remote-controllable sex toys - this week announced its ChatGPT Pleasure Companion. The company's newest innovation in sex tech is to do what everyone else seems to be doing these days - slappin' some AI on it.

In this case, the product name is quite the mouthful. Launched in beta in the company's remote control app, the Advanced Lovense ChatGPT Pleasure Companion invites you to indulge in juicy and erotic stories that the Companion creates based on your selected topic. Lovers of spicy fan fiction never had it this good, is all I'm saying. Once you've picked your topics, the Companion will even voice the story and control your Lovense toy while reading it to you. Probably not entirely what those 1990s marketers had in mind when they coined the word 'multi-media,' but we'll roll with it.

The tech is clever; give it some parameters, and seconds later, a voice will take you on a journey into the hinterlands. Users can decide what type of story they want - romantic or sensual, juicy or spicy. They can select their main characters and the physical location for where this lurid fantasy will play out.

Riding off into the sunset in a galaxy far, far away? It's got you (un)covered. A sultry wild west drama featuring six muppets and a tap dancing octopus? No problem, partner. Finally want to dip into that all-out orgy fantasy you have where you turn into a gingerbread man, and you're leaning into the crisply baked gingerbread village? Probably, we didn't try. But that's part of the fun with generative AI: If you can think it, you can experience it.

Of course, all of this is a way for Lovense to sell more of its remote controllable toys; "The higher the intensity of the story, the stronger and faster the toy's reaction will be," the company promises.

“Our Advanced Lovense ChatGPT Pleasure Companion now allows you to design a story you want, to embody any of your fantasies or dreams, and to fully immerse you into them”, said Dan Liu, Lovense CEO in a statement to TechCrunch. “With our Companion's help, you can now create any stories and explore your sexuality and boundaries completely independently.”

The company describes the tech as being 'in beta,' and says it is available exclusively on Lovense Remote app, free of charge for all app users.