Sex trafficked Dallas-Fort Worth teenagers found in federal law enforcement operation

A 13-year-old girl who was being trafficked for sex from an apartment in Fort Worth was among 31 children in the region who were found during a monthlong law enforcement operation, authorities said on Wednesday.

The children were located during Operation Missing in the Metroplex, an effort led by the U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations.

The federal agencies partnered with the Arlington, Dallas, Fort Worth and Grand Prairie police departments to find the missing children.

At least seven of the children had ties to sex trafficking, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas said.

A 15-year-old girl from Fort Worth was recovered in an Uber in Houston during a prostitution sting. A 16-year-old girl was recovered at a “John’s” house in Fort Worth.

The remaining 24 children were found with friends or relatives and reunited with their legal guardians.