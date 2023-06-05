Sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell fears attack after ratting out inmates who tried to extort her

The Florida Correctional Institution Tallahassee has 848 inmates, but two Cuban women have Ghislaine Maxwell living her life behind bars in fear, according to a recent report.

The Daily Mail reported Wednesday that the convicted sex trafficker, who was an accomplice with Jeffrey Epstein in running an infamous sex-trafficking ring, tattled on the two women for trying to extort her.

Maxwell reported the violent inmates, who are known within the prison walls as "Las Cubanas," for demanding items from her commissary order, landing them 47 days in solitary confinement.

The pair was released back into the prison’s general population and are likely to retaliate. Maxwell is refusing to use the shower stalls, where violent attacks are more common, and is being escorted by a guard to and from her prison library job.

In response to the threat, the pair has been moved to a different unit, but a source told the Daily Mail the two have a reputation within the prison’s walls for being mean and holding a grudge.

Maxwell is a vegan and arranged for a kitchen worker to sneak her extra fruit, vegetables and tofu in exchange for items she bought with her commissary orders. The two Cuban women found out about the deal and threatened to report Maxwell unless she spent her entire commissary limit on things for them.

According to the Daily Mail's report, the rift between Maxwell and the two Cuban women started before this latest feud when the pair criticized her for being aloof and snobbish.

Prior to her falling out with the violent inmates, the disgraced British socialite lived a routine life in the prison. Inmates at the North Florida prison are allowed to participate in leisure activities such as yoga, intramural team sports and arts and crafts.

In addition to her library job, she teaches an etiquette class at the low-security prison as well as a yoga class. The etiquette class focuses on respect, consideration and honesty, according to a previous report by the Daily Mail.

Maxwell was transferred to Florida’s federal prison in July 2022 to serve her 20-year sentence for luring and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused and exploited by Epstein — the ringleader who killed himself while in custody before his trial in 2019. She will be eligible for release in July 2037, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

