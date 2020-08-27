Sex-trafficking victim jumps from semi onto interstate to flee kidnappers, TX cops say

A woman leaped from a semi truck on a Texas interstate to escape her kidnappers, police say.

The woman was seriously injured after jumping out of the 18-wheeler near a Flying J on Interstate 20 in Cisco, according to a news release. She was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

The woman told investigators she was kidnapped in El Paso, police say. Investigators say they believe she was going to be used for sex trafficking.

Another woman in the truck may be in “grave danger,” police say.

Police are looking for a green truck tractor with a white stripe pulling a white box-type trailer.

Police issued a statewide alert Wednesday night but had not received any information as of Thursday afternoon.

Cisco is about 100 miles west of Fort Worth on Interstate 20.

