Sex workers demand Germany's brothels reopen

Hamburg's red light district has been dark since March, but for one evening only - the lights went back on.

Prostitutes took to windows in protest late on Saturday evening (July 11), demanding that Germany's licensed brothels reopen after months of shutdown.

Sex workers say they are being singled out and deprived of their livelihood, as shops, restaurants and bars all open their doors again.

Workers complain that the profession is being forced back into illegality, leading some to ply their trade on the streets - a far more dangerous, and unhygienic, way of working.

The protest was organised by the Association of Sex Workers, who said it poses no greater risk than permitted services like massages or cosmetics, and, quote, "hygiene is part of the business in prostitution."

They say brothels are able to adopt required measures, such as face masks, ventilation and recording visitors' contact details.

Prostitution is regulated and tolerated in Germany.

Sex workers pay tax, and say they should benefit from support made available to other small businesses, which are struggling due to the coronavirus.