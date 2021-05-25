Sexist job listing by Indiana candy shop owner hit with over 44,000 Facebook comments

Chacour Koop
·2 min read

A candy shop’s sexist job listing was hit with significant backlash — and the owner isn’t backing down or apologizing.

Randy Good, the owner of Good’s Candy Shop in Anderson, Indiana, posted a lengthy job opening announcement to his business’s Facebook page Thursday.

In the Facebook post, Good shared his poor experiences with certain types of employee behaviors, including laziness, manipulation, lying and “worst of all combined, the splitters.”

“Splitting is a behavior of girls, young mostly but not always. Usually taught by their mothers. This is the person who talks about others in an attempt to split people apart and feel better about themselves,” Good posted. “...This my friends, is poison in action. These misguided gals have no end game. It’s just spreading and stirring all the while believing they are innocent. It’s such a common thing among girls. This is where toxicity and drama find their roots.”

Good said “it’s hard to deal with” especially because “many times they are good workers, which is even more frustrating.”

“I can also say with certainty, there is no cure,” Good said.

His male employees, however?

“Boys seldom practice this,” Good said. “They just duke it out! ha!”

By Tuesday, the Facebook post had over 44,000 comments and Good wasn’t shying away.

“I wish to begin with an apology,” Good said Tuesday. “As you may know there have been things typed onto this page that is difficult to read. But not from me!! ha!! I’m sorry for the language folks have placed in their comments. It’s just awful.”

Good said he had hired employees for the jobs starting at $11 per hour and “the energy in the shop is thrilling ... Our Good’s Girls and Guy are operating at optimum level.”

“We all have benefited from the attacks and slander,” Good said. “They’ve provided even more resolve to be the best.”

Explosion kills man making bombs to pay off lawn mower purchase, Ohio sheriff says

Recommended Stories

  • Byron Allen on McDonald’s lawsuit: Black people built wealthiest nation and ‘that’s the extortion’

    EXCLUSIVE: “All of this lack of economic inclusion, it’s giving a pathway to the other issues in our community,” Allen tells theGrio. Byron Allen’s $10 billion lawsuit against McDonald’s is one of accountability and the desire to create economic inclusion for the Black community. The media mogul — whose Entertainment Studios is the parent company of theGrio — put the fast-food giant on notice recently by filing suit for alleged racial discrimination.

  • 88 million Americans may be eligible for screening for new Alzheimer's disease treatment

    A new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease may soon enter the market, but getting it to patients could be challenging, Bloomberg reports.Why it matters: The drug, which is called aducanumab and made by Biogen, is the first Alzheimer's treatment thought to slow the progression of the disease in people who show early signs of cognitive impairment.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt could provide a beacon of hope for the millions of Americans who are at risk for the disease, but it'd also present complicated challenges that the health system would have to figure out how to handle.State of play: The FDA is expected to decide by June 7 whether the drug works well enough to enter the market.Details: An estimated 88 million Americans 55 and older may be eligible for an initial screening to see if they're candidates for treatment. Of those, 2.4 million may ultimately qualify, according to a 2017 Rand Corp. analysis.The drug is delivered in monthly intravenous infusions, and must be administered to patients early in their disease.It's unclear whether dementia specialists, infusion sites and imaging centers would be able to meet the expected demand, per Bloomberg.The RAND analysis found that diagnosis and delivery hurdles could lead to an average wait time of 18 months for a new Alzheimer's drug like aducanumab.Additionally, the drug could cost tens of thousands of dollars per year, raising questions about how Medicare and commercial insurers will reimburse for it.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A Maryland Candy Shop Is Selling Chocolate-Covered Cicadas

    First, they're cleaned and cooked up in an air fryer, of course.

  • ‘Ridonkulous’ mansion on private island lists for $15M in Minnesota. Look inside

    “I’m embarrassed to admit that this appeals to my inner displaced billionaire.”

  • Johnny Knoxville Reveals He's Retiring From Jackass Franchise

    With the fourth installment of the Jackass film franchise set to premiere in October, Johnny Knoxville is taking his final bow as a member of the infamous stunt squad.

  • KFI Radio’s Tim Conway Jr. & Producer Sheron Bellio Suspended Over Anti-Asian Skit

    UPDATED with KFI statement: KFI-AM radio host Tim Conway Jr. and his executive producer, Sheron Bellio, have been suspended this week without pay for a skit they performed on May 3 that was filled with Asian-American insults and racist stereotypes. The suspensions came after pressure from Guy Aoki, the civil rights leader and founding president […]

  • China: The men who are single and the women who don't want kids

    Experts say lifting birth restrictions is not enough if families do not receive other support.

  • Half of U.S. adults vaccinated 'a major milestone' -WH

    "This is a major milestone in our country's vaccination efforts. The number was one percent when we entered office January 20," said Slavitt. The milestone comes roughly six weeks before President Joe Biden's July 4 goal of a 70% inoculation rate.It also comes as federal, state and local leaders press ahead with delivering COVID-19 shots to people who have not yet received them, while also battling vaccination hesitancy, fears and misinformation.Slavitt also warned Americans about the dangers of being unvaccinated. "When the virus looks for a place to spread and it doesn't spread to a vaccinated person, it will look for you," he said.

  • 2 teens dead after shootings less than an hour apart in Philadelphia

    Two teenagers have been killed following two separate shootings less than an hour apart on Tuesday night.

  • Kylie Jenner Wore a Plunging Jumpsuit to Sister Kendall's 818 Tequila Launch Party

    Kim and Khloé Kardashian also made a stylish appearance.

  • Station Groups Reviewing Vetting Processes For Sponsored Content After John Oliver’s ‘Last Week Tonight’ Segment

    Two major station groups said that they were reviewing their processes for airing sponsored content following a segment that aired on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in which the show paid to get an interview on the air featuring a spokesperson for a fake “sexual wellness blanket.” The crux of the segment was […]

  • Woman stunned by boyfriend’s ‘concerning’ invasion of her privacy: ‘Red flags everywhere’

    Her boyfriend's jealousy was becoming a major issue.

  • Tanner Hudson shines in Bucs’ voluntary workout

    TAMPA — Play after play, quarterback Ryan Griffin dropped back, surveyed the field and fired a strike to sure-handed tight end Tanner Hudson on Tuesday. It was the first day of organized team activities, but Hudson — going up against mostly rookie linebackers — ran precise routes and caught everything hurled his direction. In fact, Griffin and Hudson were so in synch that the quarterback ...

  • Sarah Gonzales-McLinn on her new sentence: ‘I just feel I have not had a choice’

    “She’s backed into a corner,” says the mother of the woman who killed her abuser when she was 19 and he was 52.

  • Woman dies after being shot outside 7-Eleven store in Hamilton Twp.

    A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged for the murder of a young woman outside of a 7-Eleven in Mercer County, authorities said.

  • Judge allows audit of 2020 absentee ballots from Fulton County in Georgia

    A judge on Friday agreed to unseal absentee ballots to allow for an audit of November election results in Georgia's most populous county.

  • Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Reveals How She Lost 38 Pounds: 'I Feel So Much Better'

    "I look better but I feel so much better and that's what really counts," said Ree Drummond about her weight loss journey

  • The secrets of Phil Mickelson's USPGA Championship success

    Still Phil Mickelson refused to bow to Father Time, flying through the night to be with wife Amy and responding to messages as his private jet traversed the time zones. Goodness knows from where Mickelson summoned the energy after Sunday’s historic win in the US PGA Championship. The Californian, who turns 51 next month, became the oldest player ever to win a major, breaking a record which had stood for 53 years. Golf has christened it “The Awe on the Shore” and even Tiger Woods, a man with whom Mickelson has enjoyed a famously frosty relationship, described the achievement as “truly inspirational”. Yet how did he do it? How did a man who had gone 18 straight starts without a top 20 tame such a brutal course, a course which sent world No 1 Dustin Johnson packing within two days? How did a player diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis in 2010 keep his hands steady and his body loose for four straight days? How did a golfer who already had five major keep his motivation levels up? The game Mickelson announced that he “hit bombs” at The Ocean Course and indeed, his form off the tee played a huge role in his first major victory in eight years. The two-wood he employed gave him the control with which he has been finessing with Andrew Getson, who he's been working with since 2014, over the last few years. Getson, a former Tour player, does not have the profile of Butch Harmon, Mickelson’s former coach, but he is similar in that he tweaks rather than overhauls. Getson has been careful not to interfere with the Mickelson “magic” around the greens. His holed bunker shot on the fifth during the final round was the image of the day. Interestingly, Mickelson switched his putting grip on the 17th, to employ “the claw”. It gave him more stability, the attribute he has long craved. The body Mickelson has become quasi-evangelical about physical and mental health in the autumn of his career. He has lost a significant amount of weight since his heyday in the early-to mid-2000s, when he cut a portly figure, and now looks pretty buff. Famously, he was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis in 2010, but blessedly the medication worked. But it sparked a dedication to his intake and as the results began to tail off in the second half of the last decade, Mickelson underwent a “hard reset”, creating his own six-day 'Coffee For Wellness' diet with performance coach Dave Phillips. The diet involves consuming only water and a special coffee blend that includes Ethiopian Yirgacheffe coffee, almond milk, cinnamon and coconut MCT oil. He has also, apparently, cut out most meats and is fastidious about what he goes into his body.

  • Navy Orders More Underwater Drones From Huntington Ingalls

    Navy shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls (NYSE: HII) announced Tuesday that the United States Navy has ordered two REMUS 300 unmanned underwater vehicles "to support their critical national security missions." REMUS UUVs -- small, unmanned, robotic submarines -- come in a variety of sizes, and the "number" of the unit's name refers to the maximum depth (in meters) to which they can dive. The Navy has historically used them for missions including search and rescue (locating ships and aircraft that have sunk beneath the ocean) as well as for mine detection.

  • Chris Hemsworth Jokes He's "Lucky" to Have More Kids After Son Says He Wants to Grow Up to Be Superman

    Chris Hemsworth shared a precious photo of his son dressed as Superman and added a hilarious reaction to the boy wanting to be the Man of Steel when he grows up.