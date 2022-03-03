Sexton High School locked down after 17-year-old shot in legs in nearby street, officials say

LANSING — A 17-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries Thursday when he was shot in both legs near Sexton High School, which went into lockdown because of the incident, officials said.

Police officers were dispatched to a local hospital at 1:11 p.m. after being told that a male had arrived at the facility with gunshot wounds to his legs, Lansing Police Department Public Information Director Robert Merritt said. Upon arriving, officers spoke with the wounded teenager.

After speaking to the boy, police went to the area of McPherson Avenue and West Washtenaw Street, where they recovered evidence of a shooting in the street southeast of school grounds, Merritt said.

Police believe the shooting was the outcome of an altercation between the 17-year-old and another person.

Lansing School District spokesperson Robert Kolt said the sound of gunfire was audible near the high school.

"People heard the sound of gunfire and the police asked Sexton to be put on secure with restricted access, which is what we did. But there was nothing on the grounds," Kolt said. "All the students at Sexton were safe and there was no harm or threat to them."

The school remained secure and students were released on time, Kolt said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, Merritt said. Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 517-483-4600.

