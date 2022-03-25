Sexton, others to provide testimony in ongoing federal fraud probe

Mar. 24—Earlier this month, a member of the Tennessee General Assembly pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge, but the investigation is continuing.

Wednesday, Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton and other members of the Tennessee House of Representatives were served with subpoenas related to the case. Sexton said he has been cooperating with investigators since 2019.

"We have known since the beginning that, at some point, when they started closing the investigation and moving to a grand jury, that I and other members would be called to be witnesses before the grand jury to provide testimony and factual information," Sexton told the Chronicle Thursday.

Former Rep. Robin Smith, R-Hixson, pleaded guilty March 8 as part of a plea agreement with federal investigators. She had resigned from the state House the day before.

A press release from the U.S. Department of Justice said Smith and others claimed that Phoenix Solutions was operated by an experienced political consultant named "Matthew Phoenix." In fact, "Matthew Phoenix" was a fictitious person.

The prosecutors say Smith received kickbacks from the company in exchange for pressuring the House Speaker's office to approve Phoenix Solutions as a mailer program vendor and to disperse state funds to the company. In September and December 2020, Smith reportedly was paid two checks totaling $24,000, which she deposited into her consulting firm's bank account.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 17.

Sexton said he had not used the company personally.

"They had helped members do mailers and they also did some campaign work for the Republican Caucus," Sexton said.

As lawmakers were preparing to start their session in 2021, the U.S. Attorney's Office of Middle Tennessee confirmed federal law enforcement officers searched the homes and offices of multiple lawmakers, including Smith, former Speaker of the House Glen Casada, and former Casada chief of staff Cade Cothren.

Sexton said at that time he had been contacted by federal authorities in August 2019 regarding an ongoing investigation related to Casada.

"I was asked to help and cooperate with the investigation, which we've been doing for two-and-a-half years now," Sexton told the Chronicle. "Now, they're empaneling their grand jury and want us to provide testimony. We're happy to do it and will continue to work with them throughout their investigation.

"Anytime they ask us to do anything or provide anything, we will always be willing to work with law enforcement."

Two staff members were put on paid leave following the 2021 raid. Sexton said earlier this month those individuals would no longer be state employees.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.