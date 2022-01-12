Sexual Abuse Accusers Speak On Superintendent Resigning: Patch PM
Sexual Abuse Accusers Speak Out On Superintendent's Resignation
Superintendent Linda Rozzi will officially retire on August 1, amidst the district's sexual abuse controversy.
1 Dead, 2 Injured In Long Island Crash
Police say a man flipped his car and collided with two others at an intersection on Long Island.
LI School Board Head Calls On Lawmaker To Withdraw Mask Ruling
The county executive signed an executive order allowing school boards to determine if masks should be worn in their schools.
Prime Burger Bar To Open New Location On Long Island
The burger and milkshake spot is expanding.
Students Work Toward Removing Street Name Of KKK Leader
The street bears the name of a man who helped grow the area in the early 20th century.
Also Worth A Look
Possible Sayville Starbucks Drive-Thru Faces Community Pushback
Suffolk’s 1st Black Commissioner Vows To Make County Safest In NY
Insurance To Cover At-Home COVID Tests: How To Get Them In NY
Bay Shore Mall Arcade Closes; Will Reopen As Video Game Store
'The Burbank Of NY,' Lionsgate Opens New Hudson Valley Studio
The Most Expensive Property In Bellport Is A $2.2M Wooded Parcel
Ex-Town Supervisor Jon Kaiman Announces Congressional Run: Report
Wyandanch Distributor Leases Former Bus Co. Property In Copiague
Woman Broke Into Ronkonkoma Home, Stole Medication: Suffolk Cops
FD Cautions Uses Of Space Heaters In Wake Of Deadly Bronx Fire
Man Charged With Felony Violated Sex Offender Registry Rules: PD
This article originally appeared on the Babylon Village Patch