Sexual Abuse Accusers Speak On Superintendent Resigning: Patch PM

Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight:

Sexual Abuse Accusers Speak Out On Superintendent's Resignation

Superintendent Linda Rozzi will officially retire on August 1, amidst the district's sexual abuse controversy.



1 Dead, 2 Injured In Long Island Crash

Police say a man flipped his car and collided with two others at an intersection on Long Island.

LI School Board Head Calls On Lawmaker To Withdraw Mask Ruling

The county executive signed an executive order allowing school boards to determine if masks should be worn in their schools.

Prime Burger Bar To Open New Location On Long Island

The burger and milkshake spot is expanding.

Students Work Toward Removing Street Name Of KKK Leader

The street bears the name of a man who helped grow the area in the early 20th century.



Also Worth A Look





Patch PM shares some of the day's must-read items from our Long Island network. The Patch community platform serves more 50 towns and neighborhoods on the island. Learn how to post your own announcements and events on Patch.



Story continues









This article originally appeared on the Babylon Village Patch