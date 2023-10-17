New sexual abuse allegations lead to foster father changing his plea

A Wichita Falls foster father changed his plea to guilty after sexual abuse allegations from 30 years ago came to light, bringing a halt to his trial Tuesday, Wichita County First Assistant District Attorney Dobie Kosub said.

William Kent Hathaway II, 56, pleaded guilty to indecency with a child and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum punishment allowed, by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight Tuesday afternoon, court records show.

"Maximum sentences are nice, but what is better than that is that young child didn't have to testify. He is satisfied with the result and can move on," Kosub said in an interview.

Kosub feels justice has been served and is happy with the outcome of the case.

Hathaway sexually abused his 11-year-old adopted son on Sept. 13, 2022, at their Wichita Falls home, court records show. He had fostered and then adopted the child, who made an outcry at a Wichita Falls school.

The child was interviewed at Patsy's House Children's Advocacy Center. The child disclosed the details of abuse that began during a discussion of puberty with Hathaway.

A charge of invasive visual recording against Hathaway was dismissed Tuesday as part of a plea bargain. The accusations involved a 13-year-old who Hathaway was fostering to adopt.

After investigators found evidence on his cell phone, Hathaway was accused of recording the 13-year-old with a hidden camera while the child showered at their home June 4, 2022, according to allegations in court records. The state jail felony is punishable by up to two years behind bars.

On Monday, a jury of six men and six women was seated for Hathaway's trial, Kosub said. On Tuesday, the first witness was on the stand and jurors had been watching Hathaway's interview with Wichita Falls police that lasted about an hour and 40 minutes.

Then the judge sent jurors to lunch at 11:50 a.m. to handle a legal matter outside of their presence, Kosub said. That is when the call came to the Wichita County DA's Office from another victim who was a family member and was willing to testify about allegations against Hathaway.

The allegations dating back 30 years might have been outside the statute of limitations, but they could have been introduced during the punishment phase of the trial, Kosub said.

Hathaway changed his plea Tuesday afternoon, and the victim who came forward with new allegations was happy with the outcome, Kosub said.

Hathaway waived his right to appeal his conviction for sexually abusing an 11-year-old, must register as a sex offender and received two days credit for jail time served, court records show.

He was being held Tuesday in the Wichita County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: New sexual abuse allegations against foster father arise during trial