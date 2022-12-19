Sexual abuse among cases indicted in Greenup

Dec. 19—GREENUP — A Greenup man accused of sexually abusing a child with a sex toy was among the few indicted last week by a Greenup County grand jury.

Nathaniel M. French, 38, was indicted Dec. 15 on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for his charges.

According to his indictment, French subjected the victim to sexual abuse between January 2015 to June 2022.

The case was investigated by Kentucky State Police.

An indictment is merely an accusation and should not be misconstrued as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following people were also indicted:

—Bryan W. Meenach, 47, of Greenup, was indicted on one count of trafficking in 5 or more pounds of marijuana and one count of second-offense cultivating marijuana in excess of five plants. According to his indictment, Meenach was caught with 9 pounds of weed and 37 plants on Aug. 15.

—Laura B. Spilter, 48, of Russell, was indicted on a sole count of welfare fraud. According to her indictment, Spilter defrauded the system of $51,013.45 between October 2016 and June 2019.

—Keshia A. Bentley, 30, of South Shore, was indicted on a sole count of welfare fraud. According to her indictment, Bentley defrauded the system of $4,477 between February 2018 and July 2019.

