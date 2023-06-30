Sexual abuse case nears trial in Boyd

Jun. 30—CATLETTSBURG — A jury trial is set to kick off next month in the case of a 71-year-old man accused of sexually abusing two children over the course of 13 years.

Donald R. Chaffin, of Ashland, was indicted in April 2022 on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor less than 12 years old, tampering with a witness and one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 16 years old.

During a bond hearing in November 2022, testimony alleged one of the victims reported Chaffin performed sexual acts on her when she was 7 and another said Chaffin provided her alcohol before inappropriately touching her.

Chaffin's attorney, Sebastian M. Joy, however, entered two letters into evidence from one of the alleged victims claiming she lied about the whole thing and apologized for any grief she had caused.

Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis was not inclined to change Chaffin's bond conditions due to his prior criminal history that included attempted murder and robbery.

Chaffin has remained in the Boyd County Jail since last August, on a $100,000 cash-only bond awaiting trial that's set to begin on Aug. 21.

Chaffin is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference on Aug 4.

