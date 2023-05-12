Sexual abuse case requires special judge, prosecutor

May 12—GRAYSON — A special judge will be appointed to preside over the cases involving a 74-year-old man accused of sexually abusing multiple young girls.

Chester Griffith, of Grayson, faced a second arraignment on Wednesday in Carter County Circuit Court on a sole count of first-degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Griffith was previously indicted in February on three counts of abusing three separate children and was arraigned on those charges last month.

Carter Circuit Judge Rebecca Phillips said the case would require a special prosecutor and judge, stating she was recusing herself following Wednesday's arraignment hearing.

Phillips said the Chief Regional Circuit Judge will make the appointment, telling Griffith he would remain in the Carter County Detention Center but his case would be handled by a judge and prosecutor from a neighboring county.

Griffith's attorney, Robert Miller, said he had already filed a motion in the initial case regarding Griffith's competency, but Phillips said that too would be heard by the special judge.

Phillips added she believed Griffith was set to face additional charges of similar nature in Greenup County but both Miller and Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Brandon Ison were unaware.

Available online records do not indicate any filings in Greenup County against Griffith, either.

First-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony in the state of Kentucky, carrying a punishment of up to 10 years in prison if Griffith is to be convicted by a jury.

Future court dates will be decided when the special judge is appointed.

Griffith is held without bond.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com