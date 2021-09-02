With sexual abuse charges dropped, Joplin man takes plea deal on jail assault

Sep. 2—A 27-year-old defendant pleaded guilty this week to an assault of a jailer and was assessed some shock prison time after getting his more serious charges of child sexual abuse dismissed by the Jasper County prosecutor's office.

Daniel J. Salgado, of Joplin, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to third-degree assault of a special victim in a plea deal calling for a seven-year sentence, with the term to be served in the state's shock incarceration program.

The program provides for a court review for possible placement on probation after 120 days in prison.

The conviction stems from an incident Oct. 5, 2019, at the Jasper County Jail during which Salgado was trying to hurt himself by damaging jail property in the process, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Detention Officer Garritt Pearish was attempting to control Salgado when he bit Pearish's hand and declared that he had tested positive for hepatitis C.

The defendant was in jail at the time on child sexual abuse charges involving three boys, ages 7, 3 and 2. He was ordered to stand trial in that case on Sept, 12, 2019, on three counts of statutory sodomy.

But those charges were dismissed recently by the prosecutor's office due to anticipated psychological and emotional difficulties that the prospect of testifying in court poses for the state's key witness, the oldest boy, in the opinion of his counselor, according to the prosecutor's office.