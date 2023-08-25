Sexual abuse, possession, strangulation among Boyd indictments

Aug. 25—CATLETTSBURG — A grand jury in Boyd County indicted nine people this week ranging from influence to assault.

An indictment is a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

—Jesse D. Kinsler, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle (first degree), third-degree assault of police/probation officers, resisting arrest, menacing, harassing communications, no/expired registration plates, failure to notify address change to Department of Transport, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, and disorderly conduct. Bail has been set to $75,000.

—Matthew Young, of Monticello, was indicted on third-degree escape, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, menacing, third-degree inmate assault on correctional employee and strangulation (second degree). He is in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

—Constantino Morales-Perez, of Ashland, was indicted on unlawful imprisonment (first degree) and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). Bail has been set to $25,000.

—Nakisha Fowler, of Ashland, was indicted on tampering with a prisoner monitoring device. Bail was set at $20,000.

—Justin E. Bailey, of no listed address, was indicted on third-degree, criminal trespassing, first-degree possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.

—Robert G. Harte, of Ashland, was indicted on operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of substances and drug paraphernalia buy/possess. Bond was set at $25,000.

—Corey Lee Taylor, of no listed address, was indicted on first-degree possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.

—Brandon L. Christian, of Ashland, was indicted on first-degree trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives. Bond has been set at $100,000.

—Hozia P. Spearman, of Grayson, was indicted on first-degree sexual abuse, victim under 12. Spearman was in the jail at a $100,000 bond.

