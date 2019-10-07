Sexual abuse of slaves by students at Founding Father’s university revealed by historians

Research by Pulitzer-winning historian details extent of abuse levelled at slaves at University of Virginia (pictured), founded by Thomas Jefferson: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The two young, white University of Virginia students had a secret.

It was September 1826, and the men, both scions of wealthy southern slaveholding families, were suffering from the same sexually transmitted disease.

Conferring, they identified a possible culprit – an enslaved black woman whom both had raped. They also thought of a solution.

Joined by several classmates, Turner Dixon and George Hoffman attacked the woman, “[accused] her of giving them a venereal disease ... stripped her naked and beat her” bloody, as University of Virginia professor Alan Taylor recounts in his new book, Thomas Jefferson’s Education.

Her name is lost, but her age is known. She was 16.

When the woman’s owner – a local tavern keeper – complained to faculty members at the university, professors verbally reprimanded the two ringleaders and wrote letters to their parents.

Because Dixon and Hoffman “appeared sorry” and voluntarily paid the tavern keeper $10, professors declared the punishment sufficient, according to Mr Taylor.

Records show a student who mishandled a library book earned harsher discipline, Mr Taylor wrote.

While shocking today, the incident was unremarkable for its time and place, Mr Taylor said in an interview.

Throughout the first half of the 19th century, male students studying at southern universities regularly mistreated, beat and raped the enslaved men, women and children who catered to their everyday needs, Mr Taylor said.

The brutal behaviour was ignored or accepted by professors, administrators and local authorities.

“These men are 16 or 17 years old, they’ve been raised on plantations and been trained from youth that it is their job to command people and abuse them if there is any resistance to their command,” Mr Taylor said.

“For a student to lash out and hit an enslaved person, that was routine in this world.”

Little, if any, previous scholarship has explored the horrific abuse endured by enslaved people working at southern colleges in the lead-up to the US Civil War, according to Maurie McInnis, a professor at the University of Texas.

It’s now coming to light courtesy of two books – Mr Taylor’s and another called Educated in Tyranny: Slavery at Thomas Jefferson’s University, which Ms McInnis co-edited with Louis P Nelson – that tackle the subject at the University of Virginia, Thomas Jefferson’s pride and joy.

Both books draw on years of painstaking scrutiny of archival records, which the University of Virginia made available as part of its ongoing attempt to grapple with its slaveholding past.

Last year, the university produced a 96-page report that concluded slavery was “in every way imaginable ... central to the project of designing, funding, building, and maintaining the school”.

It also vowed to erect a monument honouring the enslaved labourers who built its campus.

The university’s efforts come as dozens of universities across the country undertake similar examinations – and as America marks the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Jamestown.

The dark milestone has spurred a reckoning with the awful reality of slavery and the myriad ways it shaped the nation.

The two authors said they hoped to surface the invisible history and day-to-day agony of the enslaved people who for decades serviced America’s prestigious institutions of higher education.