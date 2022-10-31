Sexual advances rebuffed, Scranton man pulls out knife

Oct. 31—A man from South Scranton pulled a knife on two women early Sunday morning because they refused to have group sex with him then spat on a police officer who tried to arrest him, city police said.

Josue D. Martinez, 25, 1914 Pittston Ave., is charged with aggravated assault to a police officer, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness. He is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

According to a criminal complaint prepared by Patrolman Adam Bisignani, officers responded to the 100 block of Thunderbird Drive shortly before 5 a.m. to investigate a report of a man with a knife and found Martinez, who smelled of alcohol and stared out of bloodshot eyes.

He claimed the two women who live there — Megan Dejesus and Kierra Roach — had his phone and refused to give it back to him. He actually had it in either his pocket or book bag, police said.

The two women told officers Martinez came to their apartment at the invitation of Dejesus but, while there, requested the sexual encounter.

Dejesus and Roach refused his advances and Martinez became angry. The intoxicated man put a large knife against Roach's throat and waved another knife by Dejesus's face, the two women told officers.

Dejesus pushed and kicked Martinez down a set of stairs and he went behind the home to smash and throw things around. Roach called for police.

Martinez told the police he wanted to go home and sober up but they replied he was under arrest for public drunkenness.

Martinez struggled, police said. When Bisignani took Martinez to the ground, the defendant received a cut above his eyebrow, the officer wrote in an affidavit. His face appeared scratched and bloodied when he was booked and photographed.

Police said Martinez spat on Bisignani's chest, prompting the officer to have his blood drawn at Geisinger Community Medical Center as a precaution. Patrolman Zachary Zelenski was evaluated for a shoulder injury.

While searching Martinez's belongings, officers said they found two knives and an ax.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Nov. 10.

