Sexual assault allegations against Armie Hammer presented to Los Angeles DA

LOS ANGELES — Police have presented a sexual assault case involving actor Armie Hammer to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, a source familiar with the investigation told NBC News.

“I can confirm that the LAPD has presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the LADA. The matter is currently under review,” District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Tiffiny Blacknell said in a statement that did not specify or confirm why Hammer is under review.

A source familiar with the investigation told NBC News on Monday, April 17, that the LAPD forwarded findings stemming from sex assault allegations made in 2021.

It was not immediately clear why it took more than two years for the DA’s office to receive the case.

The LAPD’s West Bureau Sex Assault Unit detectives handled the investigation, according to the source.

An attorney for the 36-year-old actor declined to comment April 17 but has previously said Hammer is the victim of “outrageous allegations.”

A woman, who has identified herself only as Effie, has publicly accused Hammer of rape, and the LAPD in 2021 confirmed that detectives were investigating that claim.

“On April 24th, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face,” Effie said then in a statement released through her attorney.

“He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent. I thought that he was going to kill me.”

Effie said she was 20 in 2016 when she began an affair with Hammer, who was married at the time, after connecting via Facebook.

The woman alleged that Hammer abused her physically and emotionally and employed “manipulation tactics in order to exert control.”

Hammer has also been linked to social media messages in which he allegedly wrote about graphic sexual fantasies.

While “The Social Network” star hadn’t been previously arrested or tried for any sex crimes, the allegations have taken a toll on his career, with him exiting several high-profile projects.

His 2022 movie “Death on the Nile” was a public relations nightmare and might have led to the movie’s disappointing box office performance.

