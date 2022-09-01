After sexual assault arrest, longtime Cumberland chiropractor has license suspended

A longtime Cumberland chiropractor has had his license suspended following his recent arrest for sexual assault, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

On Aug. 25, Cumberland Police charged Thomas Sowa with three counts of felony second-degree sexual assault, as well as one count of misdemeanor simple assault

Sowa's license was suspended the following day, on August 26.

The notice says that state health authorities were informed that Sowa was accused of requiring a patient to undress and then inappropriately touching her as he provided a "full body massage."

The contact that Sowa was accused of, which is "gross unprofessional conduct," involved one woman patient and it took place on three separate occasions in June, the notice says.

Complaint: Three Rhode Island nail salons and their owner being sued by the Department of Labor

Chiropractor charged

On June 21, it says, on the same day as the woman's third visit with Sowa, the chiropractor was charged with simple assault.

The Health Department's interim director, Dr. Utpala Bandy, took emergency action to suspend Sowa's license on Aug. 26 after the agency received detailed information about the accusations on Aug. 24 and after Sowa was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault on Aug. 25, says the notice.

Sowa, who practiced in an office suite off Nate Whipple Highway in Cumberland, has held a chiropractic license since 1988, the notice says.

Bandy suspended Sowa's license until further notice. An administrative hearing in the matter has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.

What are ghost guns?: Police say they pose a growing threat in Rhode Island.

Peter Gaynor: Trump administration insider from RI led the federal COVID response. Then Jan. 6 happened

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI chiropractor has license suspended after arrest for sexual assault