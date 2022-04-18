Sexual Assault Awareness Month: when home Is not safe

Why do we have a false sense of who the bad guy is? Since the post office has "most wanted posters” for criminals, imagine if families posted the most infamous relatives or persons that they know are sexual offenders on the refrigerator in the kitchen.

With compassion, I understand that reading these lines might make some individuals uncomfortable and only they know why. Over 93% of sexual assaults of children are committed by people victims know and most of the time it’s a relative.

Maybe this is making us uncomfortable because deep down, we still sign on to the notion that what happens at home stays at home. Or that we don’t want to get our family members in trouble.

Well, unfortunately our families are already in trouble. Families are bound to the destruction of generational curses of sexual assault and abuse that is stripping humans of a basic right to be free to live in peace and with dignity in their homes and communities.

April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. It is so critical to those who carry the pain and visible and invisible scares of sexual assault, and silently suffer. They suffer because we still live in a society that does not allow humans to feel comfortable saying “You hurt me.” That gives power to perpetrators.

Why shouldn’t everyone feel empowered to say I’m going to report you — next door neighbor, cousin, brother, partner, babysitter, uncle, aunt, teacher, dad, coach, ex-lover, pastor and, yes, granddad? You hurt me … and I’m going to tell on you.

Addressing sexual violence is a systemic issue. It has me asking the question, how did we as women lose our ability and power to protect ourselves and the children that we borne?

I interviewed a judge about victims of sexual assault. He shared with me two pending cases in his court about which he had received a pile of letters.

One case was a woman with a house full of dogs and cats living in deplorable conditions. The other case was a father who had been molesting his 13-year old daughter for years. Her mother remained silent.

With weariness, he told me that he received about 100 letters giving instructions on how to punish the woman with the animals — and only one letter about the little 13-year-old girl being sexually abused by her dad. It simply read, “Judge, you need to stay out of that family's affairs.” In America, there are far more animal shelters than there are shelters for people who are victims of abuse.

Years later, I interviewed a woman who could no longer carry the burden of the family secret. After her dad died, she found the courage to break the silence and wrote a book. Her father molested her and her sister for years. Her brother and a neighbor also participated in these sexual assaults.

Her father was the superintendent of schools in their community and her mother was the principal of the high school. She said, “We suffered because my mother was not willing to give up her status and country-club lifestyle.”

She continued, “This was my first time mustering up the courage to talk with my mother about the repeated rapes that had happened to us our entire lives. In a very cavalier tone, my mother simply said, 'You must have enjoyed it, you kept doing it.’”

You see, her mother had put on a veil of silence and would not protect herself nor her children. She was chained to the economics that keep so many sexual assaults hidden behind the closed doors of the place called home.

When will America be willing to send a bold, loud and clear message to all perpetrators of sexual assault, regardless of your name or your title, you are hurting people and we are going to report you and we will tell on you?

We must encourage open conversations about sexual assault. We must reduce the shame and stigma felt by survivors and encourage them to seek support — with the confidence that we believe them. And we will help them fight for their rights to live with dignity and to be protected in the community, and most importantly in their homes.

Pamela D. Marshall-Koons is executive director of At The WELLness Network and author of “The Art of Forgiveness.”

