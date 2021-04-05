Sexual assault case against Suffield honor student disappears

Apr. 5—The case against an honor student from Suffield — who was accused of engaging in an act the law defines as sexual intercourse with a girl younger than 13 when he was 17 — disappeared from online court records last week.

The disappearance of the case against Skyler J. Golon, now 19, who has listed an address on Mountain Road, could mean one of several things under current law.

His case was transferred from juvenile court to adult court because of the seriousness of the charges he was facing — first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

A 2019 Connecticut law made such cases confidential until after a trial or conviction by plea. A federal judge last summer issued a preliminary ruling holding the 2019 law unconstitutional but left open the possibility that Superior Court judges could order confidentiality in individual cases.

One possible reason for the disappearance of the case against Golon is that a judge might have issued such a confidentiality order.

Another possibility is that a judge might have granted him youthful offender status, which carries confidentiality and limits possible penalties.

A third possibility is that the charges against Golon might have been dropped or dismissed.

An attempt by the Journal Inquirer to reach Golon's lawyer, David E. Kelly, for comment last week was unsuccessful.

The girl's precise age when the events at issue occurred in the summer of 2019 has been blacked out of the public copy of a police officer's affidavit summarizing the evidence in the case. But Golon was charged under a provision of Connecticut's first-degree sexual assault law prohibiting sex between a child younger than 13 and someone more than two years older.

The girl's father reported to Suffield police in July 2019 that his daughter had engaged in sex acts with Golon, according to the affidavit by Officer Christopher Richards. The officer went on to describe the following:

The father said his sister had found a notebook belonging to his daughter. It contained a letter to Golon saying how much she loved him and that he was a great kisser. The father said he asked his daughter what else had happened between them, and she described interactions that can reach a level Connecticut law defines as intercourse.

The girl confirmed what her father had said and subsequently underwent a forensic interview at the Klingberg Children's Advocacy Center in Hartford. She said during the interview that Golon had asked her what her "turn ons were" and had discussed his sexual relationship with his girlfriend.

She said she went to Golon's bedroom three times and he touched her sexually, adding that she touched him sexually as well.

In a subsequent police interview, attended by his father, Golon acknowledged that he and the girl had spent time together late at night, saying she had told him about her social life and her father.

He acknowledged that sexual contact occurred during the visits but portrayed the girl as the initiator. He said he yelled at her the first time it happened but later apologized. He acknowledged touching her in sexual ways on subsequent occasions and allowing her to touch him sexually but didn't describe anything that would meet the legal definition of intercourse.

Under Connecticut's laws on sexual contact between children and adults or older children, it is irrelevant whether the younger child consents.

