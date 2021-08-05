Sexual assault case against Windsor Locks teen disappears

Aug. 5—The case against a Windsor Locks teenager accused of physically and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl when he was 15 disappeared from public court records this week, probably indicating that it has been sealed from public view because he is a juvenile.

The case against Anthony Mancino, now 16, who has listed an address on South Center Street in Windsor Locks, was listed on Tuesday's Hartford Superior Court docket. But checks of online court records Wednesday and today showed no listing of Mancino's name under pending cases or convictions, and a check with the court clerk's office Wednesday revealed that it had no public record of the case.

Under current law, one of several things could account for that. The case might have been transferred back to juvenile court, where it started. Mancino might have received youthful offender status in adult court, which limits the sentences he can receive as well as making the case confidential. Or a judge could have ordered case records sealed while it remained on the regular adult docket.

An attempt Wednesday to reach Mancino's lawyer, David E. Kelly, was unsuccessful.

As of Monday, Mancino was facing felony counts of first-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, and second-degree strangulation as well as a misdemeanor count of second-degree reckless endangerment, according to online court records.

According to an affidavit by Windsor Locks police Officer Brad Schaffrick, the girl described the following in a forensic interview: She said Mancino attacked her in the kitchen of a house, put her in a headlock, pulled her into the living room and slammed her on a couch, then dragged her down the hallway to a bedroom by her hair,

The girl said Mancino had his arm around her throat and it seemed as if he was trying to "choke her out." She said she was able to get away from him briefly and tried to call her father, but Mancino grabbed her cellphone and threw it on the floor, out of her reach.

She said he threw her on a bed and pushed her face into a pillow, then put his entire body weight on her, making it difficult for her to breathe, and later choked her while calling her names and saying she liked it.

She said he tried to take her clothes off as she told him to stop several times, touching her in ways Connecticut law defines as sexual contact, and, several times, in a way the law defines as intercourse.

Her cellphone rang and she answered it. She said Mancino put his right arm around her neck during the conversation, which she said he could hear.

In a subsequent text message exchange with the girl, quoted in the officer's affidavit, Mancino apologized, said he had been drunk, and pleaded with her not to report the incident.

He declined through his lawyer to discuss the allegations with police, according to the officer.

