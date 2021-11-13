Sexual assault cases on rise in 3 Valley counties

Nov. 13—Sexual assault and abuse cases are on the rise in three of four Valley counties — Northumberland, Snyder and Union, according to law enforcement and experts.

In the fourth Valley county, Montour, where there has been a slight decrease, it's considered cause for alarm by the district attorney.

According to RAINN.org, (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, an American is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds. Every nine minutes the victim is a child.

It is difficult to compile complete data on all the sexual assault and abuse cases in counties across the state, because complaints and investigations are constantly being filed, Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said. But there's no question those cases are growing, he said.

"We are seeing an increase in all cases and especially in sexual assault and abuse cases," he said. "To gather all the numbers with the staff we have right now is nearly an impossible task. Cases come in often."

Matulewicz said his office is handling sometimes as many as dozens of cases at once but to get an exact number, is a hard task with the huge caseload Northumberland County already has.

There is the state attorney general's office factor. State agents also investigate cases across the state and some of those are also in all four Valley counties, Matulewicz said.

Matulewicz said some of those cases by the state Attorney General's office are either by referral or by the state's own task force that can enter a county at any time. Those cases would be part of the county's statistics, but might not show up until a conclusion of a case.

Matulewicz, who has himself and four other assistant district attorneys working, said that if he could, he would dedicate a full-time assistant district attorney just to handle sexual abuse and assault cases.

Northumberland County First Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner is trained in these types of cases and handles them for the office, but she also covers the Milton area for other various crimes, Matulewicz said.

"These numbers have constantly increased since I have been in office," he said. "My office does everything to vigorously prosecute them. Julia (Skinner) does an amazing job with these cases and she is specifically trained in this but with everything else going on we are doing all we can."

Concern in Montour

In Montour County, District Attorney Angela Mattis said in 2018, six cases were filed, four involving a minor as a victim.

In 2019, the numbers were the same but in 2020 they rose to seven cases and five involved a minor as a victim, she said.

The interesting number to Mattis is in 2021. So far, there's been one case involving a minor reported. That set off her alarm, she said.

"Frankly, I'm a little bit more concerned about the decrease in reports we've seen from the tail end of 2020 and into 2021," she said.

She suspects that is because kids have had less time with teachers, coaches or clergy who might see signs of abuse and report it.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, across the board, everybody saw a decrease in reports," Mattis said. "Prior to March 2020, we were seeing more robust numbers."

Increase in Snyder, Union

Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said he is also seeing a rise in cases and said it is also a hard task to compile cases as the numbers change often.

"I would like to think we created a community environment with people reporting these things and I know it is getting reported more often," he said.

Piecuch said he thinks COVID-19 may have played a part in some cases.

"I don't know if being stuck inside created impulses to commit assault, but we are seeing a rise and we make sure that these types of cases are my office's top priority," he said.

In Union County, District Attorney Pete Johnson said the number of child sexual assault cases has risen.

"There have always been cases, but the number of children cases went up and the biggest issue in child sexual assault cases is the reporting," he said. "If you have a situation where reporting is going up you will have that increase in cases and I believe there are a significant number of sexual assaults going on that don't get reported."

The latest data in Union County shows, in 2018, there were 14 cases, including one child. In 2019, 17 cases were filed, nine adults and eight children. In 2020, 15 cases were filed, six of which involved a child. So far in 2021, there were 12 cases, including eight involving a child victim, according to Union County officials.

These numbers also fluctuate, according to Johnson.

Reporting

All four district attorneys agreed people need to report more.

"That's a huge issue," Johnson said. "These things do not get reported and I'm asking people if they suspect to report it."

Matulewicz agreed. "Anytime someone thinks or suspects something, it should always be reported to the proper authorities," he said.

Trooper Andrea Pelachick, spokesperson for state police at Milton, Selinsgrove and Stonington, said troopers are seeing roughly the same amount of calls to barracks for abuse cases.

Pelachick said she could not provide exact numbers.

"We take each case seriously and we investigate," she said. "These cases are a high priority for us."

In Sunbury, Police Chief Brad Hare said his department is getting more and more calls and his officers are investigating a lot more cases than years past.

"Each case we take seriously and we are immediately out investigating," he said. "Any time we get that type of complaint or call it becomes a top priority to us."

Transitions Chief Executive Officer Mae-Ling Kranz said numbers have gone up and down in the past three years.

"Our requests for sexual assault services have fluctuated both up and down," Kranz said. "However, those numbers should not be misinterpreted to be true representation of what is happening in our communities."

Requests for help spike

Kranz said Transitions saw an overall increase in requests for service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This did not come as a surprise to us as historical evidence has shown that rates of sexual violence increase during states of emergencies, including natural disasters, active conflicts, and health crises," she said. "Transitions services are free, confidential, and voluntary and although someone may report an assault to law enforcement, they may never interact with our branch of services available to them."

Kranz said not everything is reported. According to RAINN, 80 percent of sexual assaults go unreported.

"Most frequently, victims of sexual assault are women and it is very common to decline to report those occurrences with law enforcement," Kranz said. "Many people will ask why these serious offenses are not reported. In the documented statements of so many survivors, they often fear retaliation, not just from the perpetrator but also society.

"Many also fear revictimization, distortion of allegations, and generally not being believed."

Victims also often experience a lot of shame — "what has happened to them is dehumanizing and humiliating," Kranz said. In our culture, Kranz said, we tend to blame victims in general and, in turn, Transitions finds victims blaming themselves.

Kranz said Transitions is there to help victims.

"We at Transitions are hopeful the strength exhibited by survivors to speak out publicly is beginning to change the public narrative — sexual violence is happening, it is impacting many individuals, and that survivors should be heard and believed when they tell their story, no matter when the assault happened," Kranz said.

Transitions is a crisis center that provides advocacy, empowerment, and education to victims, survivors, families and communities to end patterns of violence and abuse. Our services are free and confidential. If you or someone you know has been impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, or human trafficking, an advocate is available to talk to you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling our crisis hotline at 1-800-850-7948.